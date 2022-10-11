On October 4 we celebrated the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. While he is well-known for his love of nature, animals, and the poor, many people do not know this famous saint’s background.
Francis (1181 or 82–1226) was the son of Pietro di Bernardone, a cloth merchant, and the lady Pica. At Francis’s birth, his father was away on a business trip to France, and his mother had him baptized Giovanni. On his return to Pietro changed the infant’s name to Francesco.
Francis learned to read and write Latin at the school near the church of San Giorgio, acquired some knowledge of French language and literature, and was especially fond of the culture of the troubadours. His youth was most likely without serious moral lapses, and his exuberant love of life and a general spirit of worldliness made him a recognized leader of the town’s young men.
In 1202, he took part in a war between Assisi and Perugia and was a prisoner for almost a year. On his release he fell seriously ill. After his recovery, he attempted to join the papal forces under Count Gentile against the emperor Frederick II in late 1205. When he was on his way to fight in the Papal army, a voice told him in a dream to leave his fellow soldiers and to return to Assisi where he would be shown what he was to do. He listened to the dream and returned home confused and despondent.
One day, he met a leper on the road. Something impelled him to dismount his horse and not only place coins in the leper’s hand but to embrace the leper. In so doing, he was filled with indescribable sweetness. In that instant, he knew he had embraced Jesus Christ. He knew then what he was to do with his life: to embrace Jesus in the poor and rejected and in those who had previously repulsed him.
Shortly afterwards, praying before the crucifix in the dilapidated chapel of San Damiano outside Assisi’s walls, he heard a voice from the crucifix saying, “Francis, go and repair my house that, as you see, is falling into ruin.” Francis responded immediately begging for stones and rebuilding this little chapel with his own hands. As he was to learn later, it was the Catholic Church itself that he was to restore.
How he was to do this he learned while attending mass one day. He heard in the Gospel that the true disciples of Christ should take no gold, silver, no copper in their belts, no bag for their journey, nor two tunics, no sandals, no a staff (Matt. 10:9-10). This filled him with joy and said, “This is what I want; this is what I want with all my heart.”
He renounced his patrimony, gave away all his possessions, and began the life of an itinerant preacher who dwelled among the lepers. Others followed, and the Franciscan way of life began. In all of this, it was Jesus whose footsteps he followed. It was Jesus who was his all. He fell in love with Christ in an intimate, almost overwhelming way.
Two years before he died, Francis was given an extraordinary mystical experience. He was praying on a mountain in Tuscany in preparation for the Feast of St. Michael the Archangel when suddenly he was caught up in ecstasy and saw above him a six-winged flaming Seraph angel. Four wings were outstretched and two covered the body of the Crucified Christ. Francis’ response to this image was so intense that when he awoke, he bore within his own flesh the Sacred Stigmata, the wounds of the crucified Christ in his feet, hands, and side. They remained with him as visible signs of the profound mystical life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Following St. Francis’ simple way of life has brought joy and peace to many of his followers. Pope Gregory IX canonized him on 16 July 1228, only two years after his death.
