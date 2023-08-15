The theme song from the movie Mahogany asks some of the most important questions in life: “Do you know where you’re going to? Do you like the things that life is showing you? Where are you going to? Do you know? Do you get what you’re hoping for? When you look behind you, there’s no open doors; What are you hoping for? Do you know?”
This song is about evaluating life’s journey by asking if what lies ahead is what we really want. Diana Ross’ film character finds that fame and fortune may not be what really makes her happy.
The song goes on to state: “Now looking back at all we planned; We let so many dreams just slip through our hands; Why must we wait so long before we see? How sad the answers to those questions can be?” Many people today are lost and have no idea where they are going. They have no purpose in life. If we do not see meaning and purpose in life, the tendency is to turn to addictive behaviors like drugs, alcohol, meaningless sex, money, fame, gambling, pornography, food, the internet, stealing, becoming slaves to mobile devices, and shopping.
Jesus told us: “Do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds in the sky; they do not sow or reap, they gather nothing into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are not you more important than they? Seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you besides.” (Matt. 6:25-34)
If we are preoccupied with things that turn our attention away from God, our lives will become shallow wastelands. How do we seek God’s will? We begin by asking God explicitly in prayer, “What is your divine will for me?” We often train people to do what they think is the right thing for themselves or others. The first thing we need to think about is what God wants of me.
The question we should ask, “How does God want me to use my gifts and talents to help establish the kingdom of heaven here on earth?” Ask the Good Lord to enlighten our minds and hearts, so we will know the path we should follow. We need to do this not only with life’s big decisions like our vocational choices but also with our smaller, daily decisions.
Sometimes people think God must be “too busy to care” about the smaller matters in our lives. God does care. God does care about our day-to-day lives. The Almighty cares about how we do our jobs, what kind of entertainment we use, how we treat our kids, or parents, or spouse not just overall but in every situation. God cares about all of our thoughts, words, and actions. God cares because the Almighty created us, loves us, and knows what is best for us.
God delights in talking with us, hearing us, and answering us according to our needs and desires. Jesus invites his people to talk with the Father, to be seen by the Father, to be heard by the Father, and to know that our dear God loves us.
A most powerful feeling of childhood is the security that comes from the protection of our parents; it is a sense that “everything is going to be all right.” We do not need to leave this feeling behind with our childhood toys. With God we can have this feeling again. It will be more than a feeling because God is our ultimate and perfect Protector.
Let us pray. Loving God, your Kingdom is in everything around us, and within us. I do believe. Give me the eyes of faith so that I may continually perceive your hand at work. May I always be attentive to all that you wish to reveal to me. Increase my faith, dear Lord, so that I may know you and join in the spreading of your glorious Kingdom. I put my trust in you. Amen.
