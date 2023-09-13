Bishop Robert Barron addressed the graduates of Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan on May 13, 2023 at their 171st Commencement Ceremony. He raised these questions:
“Young graduates, what kind of soul will you have? What kind of person will you be? Will you do whatever it takes to get what you want? Will you accept even great suffering to do what is right? Everything else in your life will flow from your answer to that question.”
He went on to say, “The world is basically divided between those who worship the one true God and those who indulge in idolatry or false worship.” He then described the scene from the First Book of Kings regarding Elijah and the priests of Baal.
“Elijah had called out King Ahab for his worship of the false gods proposed by his wife Jezebel. He subsequently challenged the followers of these deities to a kind of duel on Mount Carmel. Standing alone against the 450 devotees of Baal, Elijah proposed that he and they should build altars to their respective deities and see who would respond. All morning the priests cried out, ‘Oh Baal, answer us!’ The Bible says, ‘There was no voice and no answer.’
“At this point, Elijah mocked them: ‘Cry aloud! Surely if he is a god, either he is meditating, or he has wandered away, or he is on a journey, or perhaps he is asleep and must be awakened.’ In their frenzy and frustration, the priests of Baal proceeded to ‘cut themselves with swords and lances until the blood gushed out over them,’ but it was to no avail. Of course, Elijah calls out to the Lord and the fire falls consuming the sacrifice and vindicating the prophet.
“This is much more than a patriotic story of ‘My God is bigger than your god.’ It is a rich presentation of the dynamics of true and false worship. The altar built to Baal stands for all the ways in which we order the infinite longing of our hearts to something less than God. When we do this, the fire never falls because worldly things cannot satisfy our hungry souls. When we persist in false worship, we find ourselves caught in an addictive pattern, by hopping around the altar of pleasure, power, or fame desperately seeking a satisfaction that will never come.
“If we would like to see the place where Plato and Elijah come together, we need to look no further than the cross of Jesus that St. Paul described as a divine weakness stronger than human strength and a divine folly wiser than human wisdom. Where could we find a clearer statement of the principle that it is better to suffer injustice than to commit it than in Jesus crucified?
“Sinless and blameless, he nevertheless took upon himself all the sin of the world: hatred, cruelty, stupidity, violence, institutional corruption, betrayal, denial – all of it. Rather than lashing out in answering violence, he said, ‘Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they are doing.’ Laboring under the full weight of human wickedness his soul remained inviolate. This is why, to the consternation of all of the advocates of ‘might makes right,’ we hold up the cross and say, ‘Ecce homo,’ behold the true man.
“St. John Paul II observed that in every particular ethical choice someone makes, they are doing two things: performing a moral act with definite consequences and forming their character. I have the confident hope that your years at Hillsdale College have prepared you, above all, to shape your characters, to become the kind of men and women who would endure injustice rather than commit injustice, who would never dream of worshiping at the altar of an idol, and who would not surrender the integrity of your souls for the whole world. If you become the persons God intends you to be, you will succeed in lighting a fire upon the earth.”
