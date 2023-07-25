We all are scarred in one way or another. Our scars can be physical, emotional, psychological, spiritual or a combination of these. We know that Jesus was scarred from his crucifixion. He showed his scars to his followers after his resurrection. St. Bede (died May 26, 735 AD) taught that Christ kept his scars for five reasons.
1) For Christ’s own glory: Christ wears his scars as an everlasting trophy of his victory over sin and death. 2) These scars confirmed the disciples’ faith in his Resurrection. These scars can also increase our faith. 3) Christ retained his scars so that when he pleads for us with the Father, he may always show the manner of death he endured for us.
4) Christ kept his scars so that he may convince those redeemed in his blood how mercifully God has been to them. His scars show the Divine Mercy of God. 5) On the Judgment Day, Christ’s wounds will be a condemnation to the unbelievers for their lack of faith.
The following story is entitled “The Scars of Life” by an antonymous author.
Some years ago on a hot summer day in south Florida, a little boy decided to go for a swim in the old swimming hole behind his house. In a hurry to dive into the cool water, he ran out the back door leaving behind shoes, socks, and shirt as he went.
He flew into the water not realizing that as he swam toward the middle of the lake an alligator was swimming toward the shore. His father in the yard saw the two as they got closer and closer together. In utter fear, he ran toward the water yelling to his son as loudly as he could.
Hearing his voice the little boy made a U-turn to swim to his father. It was too late. Just as he reached his father, the alligator reached him. From the dock, the father grabbed his little boy by the arms just as the alligator snatched his legs. That began an incredible tug-of-war between the two. The alligator was much stronger than the father, but the father was much too passionate to let go. A farmer happened to drive by, heard their screams, raced from his truck with his rifle, took aim, and shot the alligator.
Remarkably, after many weeks in the hospital, the little boy survived. The vicious attack of the alligator scarred his legs. On his arms were deep scratches where his father’s fingernails dug into his flesh trying to hang onto the son he loved. A newspaper reporter, who interviewed the boy after the trauma, asked if he would show him his scars. The boy lifted his pant legs. With obvious pride, he said to the reporter, “But look at my arms. I have great scars on my arms, too. I have them because my dad would not let go.”
You and I can identify with that little boy! We have scars, too, that are not from an alligator but the scars of a painful past. Some of those scars are unsightly and have caused us deep regret. Still, some wounds are because God has refused to let go. In the midst of our struggles, God has been there holding on to us. The Scripture teaches that God loves each of us. By our baptism, we became children of our loving God. Our Divine Parent wants to protect us and to provide for us in every way possible. Sometimes we foolishly wade into dangerous situations not knowing what lies ahead.
The swimming hole of life is filled with perils. We forget that the enemy is waiting to attack. That is when the tug-of-war begins. If anyone has the scars of God’s love on their arms, be very grateful. The good Lord did not and will never let us go. Jesus said, “You will know that I am in my Father, and you in me, and I in you. (John 14:20)
