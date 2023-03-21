We cannot pray “Thy will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven” without thinking of Jesus’ own example of submission to God’s will. In the garden, Jesus prayed and pleaded with God: “Take this cup from me, not my will but yours be done.” He accepted the cup of God’s wrath with sin and took on the darkness and death of the cross. Jesus said, “Not my will, but yours be done.”
When the serpent tempted Eve to eat the forbidden fruit, the knowledge of good and evil, the serpent told her, “For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” (Gen. 3:5) Adam and Eve ate the fruit, and their fundamental sin was wanting to be gods. In essence, they said, “We don’t need God. We want to do it our way and not God’s way.” They disobeyed God and chose to be on their own.
That is the original sin that is still with us – we want to do it our way; we want to be gods. Jesus taught us how to put aside our own wills and to do the will of God.
We can see in Jesus’ words to his disciples to pray in this way were not words from a mountain top but words that were part of Jesus’ life. These words called the disciples to yield their own wills for the sake of the gospel.
Jesus’ acceptance of God’s will over his own will enables us to do God’s will. Jesus is the bridge between heaven and earth. He is the answer to the prayer, “On earth as it is in Heaven.” In some ways, Jesus has partially fulfilled this prayer. By his death, we now have access to God. By his resurrection, we now have life here and in eternity.
In a deeper sense, we can only pray this prayer – “your will be done in me” because Jesus prayed that prayer. He was the only one to fulfill God’s will totally. Because Jesus fulfilled it for us, we can do God’s will not to earn God’s favor but as part of God’s mission to spread his name to the ends of the earth. We obey God’s will not to make God happy but because it is our joy. It is what God created us to do.
My mother died six years ago. We received many cards and messages of consolation from many people. One card had a delightful message that I have kept, and I use at other people’s funerals. It’s entitled, “The Consolation of Eternal Life.”
“Many people believe that our eternal life will begin at the time of our death. In reality, our eternal life with God began on the day of our Baptism, the day we became children of God. As adopted members of God’s family, we became heirs of heaven; as our heritage, God shares his very life with us. It is a life that is eternal that transcends all time and space.
“When we reflect on this great truth, we can come to realize that those we love who have gone before us and who are marked with the sign of faith have not been separated from us. They are really much closer to us because they now live in the fullness of God’s love, a love that embraces each of us, whether here on earth or in the heavenly kingdom. It is in this divine love that we are truly united not only to God but to each other.
“At a time of mourning, we often feel that we are distant from those we love. Actually, they are united with us now more than ever. No more do they know the restraints of the human condition. Now, they can love us with a deeper, fuller love that is enriched by God’s own love. No, death does not separate us from those we love. It deepens our union with God and with each other.”
If we have died with Christ in baptism, we can pray, “Thy will be done,” and really mean it!
