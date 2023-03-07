When Christians pray the Lord’s Prayer, they say the words, “Thy Kingdom come.” What does that mean to the average person saying that prayer? Many people today think that God’s kingdom is a place in the sky where we go to when we die.
Another problem we have to deal with is the wording of scripture. The biblical descriptions of our world use the language of a “three-story universe” to describe God’s message. This is the only reality that the biblical authors knew. With our Copernican understanding of space and time, we know our dwelling-place is not a flat earth with four corners held up by pillars. God is not above the bright blue sky with his feet resting on the earth. The dead do not descend into Hades or Hell in the lower parts of the earth. The earth is also not the center of the universe.
We insult God who created the universe and all of reality when we believe that the Almighty “dictated” a misunderstanding of our universe in the scriptures. What kind of God is that? Heaven is not up or hell down. Our all-knowing God would not lead us astray.
Once we understand that heaven is not above the clouds, we have to ask ourselves, “Is heaven a place, or is it a dimension of reality that we cannot see?” Heaven is being with God, and God is everywhere. Maybe our deceased loved ones are not far from us praying that we will overcome our sinfulness and join them. Maybe they are waiting for the day to escort us to heaven.
Jesus seemed to back this up in his statements and in his parables about “the kingdom of heaven.” He instructed his disciples at the beginning of his ministry, “As you go, proclaim the good news, ‘The kingdom of heaven has come near.’” (Matt. 10:7)
Jesus also said that the kingdom was small but powerful. “The kingdom of heaven is like yeast that a woman took and mixed with three measures of flour until all of it was leavened.” (Matt. 13-33) Sometimes we stumble on the kingdom by accident, “The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field which someone found and hid; in his joy he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.” (Matt. 13:44)
Sometimes we find the kingdom in our search for meaning in life. “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls; on finding one pearl of great value, he went and sold all that he had and bought it.” (Matt. 13:45)
The kingdom is open to everyone. “The kingdom of heaven is like a net thrown into the sea that caught fish of every kind; when it was full, they drew it ashore, sat down, and put the good into baskets but threw out the bad.” (Matt. 13:47-48)
Heaven and earth are connected. “I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven; whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.” (Matt.16:19) Paul says, “For the kingdom of God is not about food and drink but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.” (Rom. 14:17) We have work to do!
“The Pharisees asked Jesus when the kingdom of God was coming, and he answered, ‘The kingdom of God is not coming with things that can be observed; nor will they say, “Look, here it is!” or “There it is!” For, in fact, the kingdom of God is among you.” (Luke 17:20-21)
St. Anthony of Egypt (251-356) said, “There is no need for us to go abroad because of the king of heaven, nor to cross the sea for virtue. The Lord has told us before; the kingdom of God is within you.” Jesus told us about his kingdom because he is the King of heaven. The kingdom of God is within all those who turn their lives around and who accept Jesus as their Savior.
