On August 27, a gunman went to the campus of Edward Waters University, a historically black college in Jacksonville, FL, where he refused to identify himself to an on-campus security officer and was asked to leave the property. He then went to a nearby Dollar General where he killed three black people. His motivation was racial hatred. While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned the racially motivate shooting, he is part of the problem. Fr. Horan tells us why.
Fr. Daniel P. Horan is the director of the Center for Spirituality and Professor of Philosophy, Religious studies and Theology at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. He has written the following article on August 24, 2023 and has given permission to share it.
“Most colleges and universities are now welcoming students back to campus. As students, parents and educators are preparing for the academic year ahead and adjusting expectations, it a good time to remember that education is supposed to be discomfiting.
“I have been thinking about this fundamental characteristic of learning lately because the landscape and perceptions of education in this country continue to shift, and depending on which state you consider, they are shifting for the worse. Take the state of Florida, for example.
“Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis, currently seeking to be the presidential candidate for the GOP, signed into law legislation that severely restricts how educators can teach and discuss issues related to race, gender and history. The legislation in Florida “would allow parents to sue a school if any instruction caused students ‘discomfort, guilt or anguish.’
“DeSantis has not shied away from setting priorities to the culture-war issues in his legislative agenda and presidential campaign and has continually emphasized that his so-called ‘anti-woke’ efforts seek to protect children and parental rights.
“As many people have already pointed out, what is really going on is an effort to prevent the authentic presentation of challenging subject matter in the classroom under the guise of ‘protecting’ students – especially white students – from feeling discomfort, concern, guilt or any other reaction to admittedly difficult, painful and complex facts in history and in the present.
“As columnist Eugene Robinson noted earlier this year, this avoidance and even the erasing of what we might call the ‘dangerous memories’ of our collective past serves to bolster white supremacy and shield white children and adults from the troubling true and important realities.
“Robinson also observed that this trend to protect white comfort is becoming a requisite position among some on the political right. He wrote, ‘It is becoming a MAGA article of faith that we must tell the nation’s story without causing any White people discomfort – and without any acknowledgment that our country’s past has shaped its present.’
“Jonathan Capehart in a Washington Post column emphasized this point last year that asked the important question: ‘What about Black students’ ‘discomforts?’ Capehart noted, ‘That protection from discomfort is a one-way street accessible only to White students. What about the unease Black students feel learning history that is sanitized or just plain incorrect?’
“The efforts in state legislatures to silence the teaching of historical facts and hard truths in our schools are dangerous and need to be stopped. If we have one positive takeaway from this otherwise atrocious trend, it is the opportunity to be reminded that authentic education and genuine learning are almost always uncomfortable. Whether the final result is knowing mathematical fractions better or knowing the history of slavery in America better or knowing God better, we should not shy away from lifelong learning even when it feels uncomfortable.”
