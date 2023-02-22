At the beginning of Jesus’ public life, he announced, “The kingdom of God has come near; repent, and believe in the good news” (Mk. 1:15). Often when we hear the word “repent” or “be converted,” we think it applies to someone who no longer believes in God and who has taken up a life of crime. People who attend church regularly, who pray frequently, and who support the work of the church often dismiss this call as not applying to them.
Conversion is a lifelong process for everyone. Lent is a special time in which we focus as God’s family on conversion and on changing ourselves. We all need to change. Our change is not just from something but a change to something. We need to change our self-centered ways of doing things to caring about others. We need to change our tendency to worry about “what’s in it for me” to how can I help others.
We need to change our need to have and buy things and to take responsibility for others and the world in which we live. We need to change our attitudes of promoting war to promoting peace, from destruction of the Earth to reverencing God’s creation, from despair to hope, from fear to faith, and from self-hate to self-love. This includes the sinful things we do and our sins of omission.
This type of conversion does not usually take place by simply giving up chocolate, or smoking, alcohol, or even food. The Bishops of the United States remind us in Go and Make Disciples, “Conversion is the change of our lives that comes about through the power of the Holy Spirit . . . Unless we undergo conversion we have not truly accepted the Gospel.”
The word “repent” does not simply mean “be sorry for your past sins.” It means more than that. It comes from a Greek word, “metanoia,” that means to change your attitude and the way you’re looking at life. What Jesus was calling for was a complete change of heart and mind and conversion of our outlook on life. Repenting of our past sins is easy; changing our attitude is much more difficult. We’re all pretty attached to the way we see things.
Every behavioral change begins with a change in attitude. Unless we start thinking differently, we will not act differently. What are the attitudes in our life that have to change? Are we here just to grab as much money, pleasure and happiness that we can for ourselves and for our family? Do we believe that God has given us a special mission in our lives to love and to care?
What place does God have in our daily lives? Is prayer really an essential part of our every day? Does our attitude toward God and prayer need to change? What about our attitude toward our family? Is there anything that needs to change? Lent offers us the grace of transformation. Transformation begins with a change in attitude.
Through our Lenten practices of prayer, fasting, almsgiving or good works for the poor, we learn to walk in the ways of the Lord. In prayer, we open our hearts to God, listen for his voice, and discern what he is asking of us. By fasting we deprive ourselves of some of our attachments, whether it is food or drink or TV or shopping or talking about others.
Conversion is at the heart of Christianity. We are not the people God wants us to be! Also, conversion is not easy. Conversion involves making God the center of our lives to recognize God’s grace in our lives, in others, and in the world in which we live.
What obstacles do we need to remove from our lives that are hindering our relationships with God, other people, ourselves, and our world around us? What do we put in their place?
