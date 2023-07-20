When I was a young priest assigned to my first parish, I had a difficult time adjusting to the demands of parish life. The weekday Mass was at 6:00AM, and we celebrated the Sunday Mass at 5:00AM. Most priests would take a nap after lunch but we had a seventh through twelve high school attached to the parish, so I did not have the luxury of taking a daily nap.
After a while this took a tole on my physical health. When I would drive my car, I would have a hard time keeping awake. When I celebrated Mass, I would experience a dizzy feeling. I decided to go to the local doctor. He told me I needed more sleep; he was right because I did.
Doctors say most of us are not getting enough sleep. The cost in misery and money is enormous. Each year, sleepy drivers cause 100,000 automobile accidents and 1,500 deaths according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They attribute many major industrial accidents to errors made by fatigued workers. They include the Exxon Valdez oil spill, the Three Mile Island, and Chernobyl nuclear power plant accidents.
How are your sleep habits? Are you getting enough rest in your life? Do you get sufficient physical rest? This includes finding the right balance of exercise and sleep and invigorating activity plus restful, rejuvenating times. Do you get enough emotional rest? Our tasks in life can be very stressful and emotionally demanding. Do you plan enough fun time with family, friends, and colleagues who can help you relax to be yourself and to recharge your emotional batteries?
How about spiritual rest? Are you spiritually antsy suffering from a kind of spiritual insomnia? Are you able to “rest in God?” Do you turn to God for consolation and strength? Are you able to quiet down the 10,000 voices inside and to hear the “still small voice” of God?
A stockbroker who had been raised in an Irish Catholic family was in trouble, and he knew it. He made a lot of money and enjoyed a fantastic lifestyle, but none of that mattered anymore. He drank too much and lived to drink. It was starting to affect his career. It had already cost him many significant relationships. He was lonely. He did not know what to do, so one Saturday night he stumbled into the nearest church which was something he had not done in a long time.
He sat in the pew uncomfortably and looked into the face of a small boy in the arms of his father in the pew ahead of him. The child was smiling at him over the father’s shoulder. He returned the smile painfully. Mass was in progress, and he had arrived in time for the gospel.
The priest was reading the passage, “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.” Rest! Tears flowed from the troubled man’s eyes. Wouldn’t it be incredibly wonderful to find rest somewhere? Was it possible to find it in the embrace of Jesus?
Again the small boy smiled warmly at him from his pew. The man took it as a sign from God. He wept, rocking and softly repeating those saving words: “Come to me, come to me.”
This is a true story. The stockbroker later became a priest and is now preaching the same gospel he once heard so profoundly. This story is true in many ways. These words from Jesus are immensely powerful, and we cannot discount how important they might be to many people. Do you believe them? Jesus wants to help us carry our burdens!
People will ask, “How can I trust someone I do not know to help me?” Ah, we do know him. We know all about Jesus. Now we have to get to know him on a deeper level. Jesus can make a difference in our lives. We just have to pray like that stockbroker: “Come to me. Come into my heart.” Let us learn to take Jesus seriously, so we can rest in the Lord!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.