There is perhaps no legend more famous in Louisiana than the Rougarou. The Rougarou is an Acadian legendary monster that lurks around the swamps and bayous of South Louisiana. Standing on its hind legs, the werewolf-like creature has been haunting people’s nightmares for centuries. Everybody’s maw-maws and paw-paws say a different story so don’t get too worked up.
The original name was spelled with an “L” -- loup garu -- “loup” meaning wolf and “garu” meaning person who shapeshifts. With the rolling of the tongue, the “L” slowly would change to an “R” -- Rougarou.
The legend says that if you are bitten, you can’t tell anyone for a year and a day or else you’ll turn into a Rougarou. You can also be turned into the beast by a traiteur or witch doctor. The old school way to turn to the beast was to break your Lenten penance seven years in a row, so you better be good!
Your maw-maw probably told you that if you were bad, the rougarou will come and get you or pinch your toes while you sleep, and it was mainly used as a means of obedience through fear. It definitely worked at my house!
The Louisiana Dread team are currently in pre-production of a horror movie depicting the authentic folklore surrounding the Rougarou and will be filming it in Larose this Fall. Keep an eye out for us and stay tuned in on social media for updates!
Are you or someone you know a Rougarou? We would love to hear your stories of the beast by visiting our website at LouisianaDread.com. We are also accepting sponsorships and donations to get this film funded, and please email to inquire more at LouisianaDread@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.