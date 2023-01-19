On Friday, January 6, police took a 6-year-old student into custody for shooting a teacher during a disagreement in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The police confirmed that the boy took the firearm from his home and brought it to school in his backpack. The gun was legally purchased by the first-grader’s mother, Andrew Block, an associate professor at the University of Virginia Law School.
The teacher, Abigail Werner, despite being shot in her hand and her chest, made sure all her students made it out of the classroom just after the shooting. She was the last to leave her classroom making her way to the administration office. Though they earlier described her injuries as life-threatening, Werner has been in stable condition.
As I write this article, all the facts and circumstances in this case are still being investigated. Our nation is in shock at what happened. Many legal and moral questions need to be discussed. A six-year-old does not have a developed moral conscience to learn totally what is right and wrong. We have to wonder how he got to the point where he thought that it was the “right” thing for him to do by shooting a person in authority to settled a dispute?
Did his parents teach him to respect authority, or when he got into any type of trouble, did his parents blame the authority figure and took up for the child? What part did religion and God play in his up-bringing? “Thou shall not kill” is basic to most religions in America. Did he receive any type of religious and moral up-bringing? What type of media was he allowed to watch? Were violence and “shoot-em-up” programs a regular part of his media diet?
What about the moral responsibilities of the parents? The mother had a moral right to purchase a gun, but she also had a corresponding moral responsibility to keep the gun in a secure place where children would not have access to the weapon. Children are curious. They are often attracted to guns. It’s a symbol of power for them.
Someone told me recently that her father was a police officer who would come home every day with his gun strapped on his belt. When he changed his clothes, he would take off his loaded gun and put it in a place where none of his children could find. He was a responsible gun owner.
We also have to look at gun violence in our nation. About 100 lives are lost each day because of gun violence with civilian mass shootings increasing annually. The gun violence rate in the US is almost 20 times higher than other comparably-developed countries and has the most gun ownership per capita of any nation in the world. We fail to pass sensible laws that would keep guns out of the hands of our criminal element or our psychological, unstable element. We also fail to restrict the sale of military type weapons that are made to kill people. That’s immoral!
Many young people have gotten into trouble because they lack respect for authority figures at home and in school. Good teachers often leave our educational systems because their hands are tied in dealing with students who have no respect for the teacher’s authority. Some politicians have lost their credibility with the public because of the many lies and false statements they have made. Some parents have tried to be “buddies” with their children instead of being a parent.
Discipline, structure, and guidance are vital parts of a child’s life. Without discipline children will do whatever they want whenever they want to do it. Children need the safety and structure of boundaries as they grow intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually; they also need to be educated on how society and our culture work as they grow into adulthood. It is immoral not to give children this needed guidance!
