Parishioners in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux are elated that “we finally have a new bishop.” The elation has nothing to do with the job that Fr. P. J. Madden was doing as our “caretaker.” Most priests and people would give him an “A” for a job well done. He held “the pieces together” as we awaited the announcement of our new Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville.
The role of a bishop for a diocese is to set a “tone,” a direction, or a vision of where we should be going and what we should be doing. He does this after listening to the needs expressed by some clergy and lay leaders throughout the diocese. After the bishop states the direction, the diocesan and parish staff members will have the responsibility of carrying out the “plan.” Without a bishop, there is no overall direction. There is only maintaining the status quo.
Our Diocese welcomes its fifth bishop. This is the first time I did not know anything about our new leader, Bishop Dorsonville. When we were part of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, I had the privilege of meetings Bishop Boudreaux when he was auxiliary bishop in Lafayette at various meeting we were attending. When we were seminarians, I played basketball against Michael Jarrell (we went to different seminaries) who later became our second bishop.
I was in campus ministry at the time when Father Sam Jacobs was the chaplain at McNeese University in Lake Charles, LA. As Louisiana Catholic chaplains, we attended many meetings together. I had a wedding at Sacred Heart Church in Baton Rouge. Who was the pastor? Yes, it was Father Sheldon Fabre. I remembered him well because of his gracious hospitality he extended to me. Unfortunately, I never heard of our present bishop until they announced him.
What I have seen of our new bishop has impressed me. As a native of Colombia, he brings us a broader vision of the church. The other four bishops were local. We now have someone with a multi-cultural background – his father was French and his mother was Spanish. Let’s face it! The history of south Louisiana has a background of both French and Spanish history.
His values also impress me. Bishop Dorsonville was the chairperson for the Migration and Refugee services committee for the USCCB (2019-2022). Since he was an immigrant himself, he can shed light on what it means to be an immigrant today. He can also point out what we can do as a nation and as a church to make the situation in the U.S. more loving and more humane.
The bishop was a member of the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities from 2015 to 2021. He knows first hand that Jesus identified himself with the poor when our Savior said, “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” (Matt.25:40) He currently serves as a member of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, Committee on Migration and Refugees, Committee on Religious Liberty, and the ad hoc Committee Against Racism.
On a personal note, I did have an opportunity to speak with him at a gathering for priests before he returned to Washington. He wanted to meet as many priests as possible before he left so the bishop scheduled an evening Mass and reception at Lumen Christi Retreat Center. I had an important doctor’s appointment that I needed to attend, so I went straight to the reception.
After he talked to several priests who went up to him and introduced themselves, he noticed I was sitting at a table. He came to me and wanted to know who I was. I gave him a little background, and he looked forward to our getting together again when he returns.
When everyone has a chance to meet him, our people will be glad that he is our bishop.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.