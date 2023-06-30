More than a dozen people were killed, and more than 75 injured in 13 mass shootings on the Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend in the United States. Some were at graduation parties, a nightclub, a popular entertainment district or a strip mall.
The bloodshed comes as the nation grieves several killings this past month, including a massacre at an elementary school in Texas, a deadly assault at a medical facility in Oklahoma, a racist rampage at a supermarket in New York, and an attack on a Taiwanese church service in California. These cases might be just disputes, often among adolescents, and those disputes are carried out with firearms instead of fists. People are asking, “Where are their parents?” What is lacking in their moral and spiritual development?
Years ago, the Secretariat for Family Life of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops listed some ways God calls parents to follow Jesus. He said as parents you carry out the mission of Jesus in your home when you believe in God and that God cares about you. It is God to whom you turn in times of trouble. It is God to whom you give thanks when all goes well.
You love and never give up believing in the value of another person. Before young ones hear the Word of God preached from the pulpit, they form a picture of God drawn from their earliest experiences of being loved by parents, grandparents, godparents, and other family members.
You foster intimacy beginning with the physical and spiritual union of the spouses and extending in appropriate ways to the whole family. To be able to share yourself, good and bad, within a family and to be accepted there is indispensable to form a close relationship with the Lord.
You evangelize by professing faith in God acting in accord with the gospel values and setting an example for Christian living for your children and for others. You educate. As the primary teachers of your children, you impart knowledge of the faith and help them to acquire values necessary for Christian living. Your example is the most effective way to teach.
You pray together thanking God for blessings, reaching for strength, and asking for guidance in crisis and doubt. You know that God answers all prayers but sometimes in surprising ways. You serve one another, often sacrificing your own wants for good of others. You struggle to take up your cross and to carry it with love. Your “deaths and risings” become compelling signs of Jesus’ own life, death, and resurrection.
You forgive and seek reconciliation. You let go of old hurts and grudges to make peace with one another. Family members come to believe that no matter what you and God still love them.
You celebrate life – birthdays, weddings, births, deaths, a first day of school, a graduation, rites of passage into adulthood, new jobs, old friends, family reunions, surprise visits, holy days, and holidays. You come together when tragedy strikes and in joyful celebration of the sacraments. As you gather for a meal, you break bread and share stories becoming more fully the community of love Jesus calls us to be.
You welcome the stranger, the lonely one, and the grieving person into your home. You give drink to the thirsty and food to the hungry. The Gospel assures us that when we do this they are strangers no more but Christ. You act justly in your community when you treat others with respect, stand against discrimination and racism, and work to overcome hunger, poverty, homelessness, illiteracy.
You affirm life as a precious gift from God. You oppose whatever destroys life, such as abortion, euthanasia, unjust war, capital punishment, neighborhood and domestic violence, poverty, and racism. Within your family you shun violent words and actions and look for peaceful ways to resolve conflict. You become a voice for life by forming peacemakers for the next generation.
This is our calling as Christians.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.