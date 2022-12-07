The following is entitled “A Conversation with God.” 1. is the prayer, 2. is God.
1. Our Father Who art in Heaven. 2. Yes? 1. Don’t interrupt me. I’m praying. 2. You called me! 1. Called you? No, I didn’t. I’m praying. Our Father who art in Heaven. 2. There you did it again! 1. Did what? 2. Called me. You said, “Our Father who art in Heaven.” Well, here I am. What’s on your mind? 1. I didn’t mean anything by it. I was just saying my prayers for the day. I always say the Lord’s Prayer. It makes me feel good by fulfilling a duty.
2.Well, go on. 1. Okay, Hallowed be thy name. 2. Hold it right there. What do you mean by that? 1. By what? 2. By “Hallowed be thy name?” 1. It means, good grief, I don’t know what it means. How should I know? It’s just a part of the prayer. By the way, what does it mean? 2. It means Honored, Holy, Wonderful. 1. That makes sense. I never thought about what hallowed meant before. Thanks. Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven.
2. Do you really mean that? 1. Sure, why not? 2. What are you doing about it? 1. Doing? Why nothing; I just think it would be kind of neat if you got control of everything down here like you have up there. We’re in a mess down here. 2. Yes, I know, but do I have control of you? 1. Well, I go to church. 2. That is not what I asked you. What about your bad temper? You’ve really got a problem there. The way you spend your money – all on yourself. What about the kind of books you read? 1. Wait a minute! I’m just as good as some other people in church.
2. Excuse me. I thought you were praying for my will to be done. If that is to happen, it must start with the ones who are praying for it like you. 1. All right, I guess I do have some hang-ups. Now that you mention it, I could probably name some others. 2. So could I. 1. I haven’t thought about it very much until now but I really would like to cut out some of those things. I would like to be free. 2. Good. Now we’re getting somewhere. We’ll work together.
1. Lord, if you don’t mind, I need to finish. This is taking a lot longer than it usually takes. Give us this day, our daily bread. 2. You need to cut out the bread. You are overweight. 1. Hey, what is this? I was doing my religious duty, and you break in and remind me of all my hang-ups. 2. Praying is a dangerous thing. You might just get what you ask for. Remember, you called me. It is too late to stop now. Keep praying.
1. Forgive us our sins as we forgive those who sin against us. 2. What about Ann? 1. I knew you would bring her up! Lord, she’s told lies about me and spread stories. She never paid me the money she owes me. I need to get even with her! 2. What about your prayer? 1. I didn’t mean it. 2. Well, at least you’re honest. It’s quite a load to carry all that bitterness and resentment isn’t it? 1. Yes, I will feel better when I get even with her. 2. No, you won’t feel any better. You’ll feel worse. Revenge isn’t sweet. You know how unhappy you are. Well, I can change that. 1. You can? How? 2. Forgive Ann. The hate and the sin will be Ann’s problem and not yours. 1. You are right. You always are. More than I want revenge, I want to be right with you. All right, I forgive her. 2. Wonderful! How do you feel? Hamm, I feel really good! I don’t think I’ll go to bed uptight tonight. I haven’t been getting much rest. 2.Yes, I know. Finish your prayer.
1. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. I’ll do that. 2. Just do not put yourself in places where you can be tempted. 1. What do you mean? 2. You know what I mean. 1. Yes, I know. 2. Do you know what would bring me glory and what would really make me happy? 1. No, but I would like to know. I want to please you now. I have really made a mess of things and want to be a true follower. Tell me how can I make you happy? 2. You just did. Amen
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.