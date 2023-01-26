Michael Josephson is an influential champion of character education for youth and ethical conduct in business, government, journalism, sports, healthcare, and law. He is responsible for reviving character education in school and youth organizations. He wrote this following essay.
“Ready or not, some day it will all come to an end. There will be no more sunrises, no days, no hours or minutes. All the things you collected, whether treasured or forgotten, will pass to someone else. Your wealth, fame, and temporal power will shrivel to irrelevance.
“It will not matter what you owned or what you were owed. Your grudges, resentments, frustrations, and jealousies will finally disappear. So, too, your hopes, ambitions, plans, and to-do lists will all expire. The wins and losses that once seemed so important will fade away.
“It won’t matter whether you are beautiful or brilliant. Your gender, skin color, ethnicity will be irrelevant. So what will matter? How will the value of your days be measured? What will matter is not what you bought, but what you built; not what you got, but what you gave.
“What will matter is not your success, but your significance. What will matter is every act of integrity, compassion, courage and sacrifice that enriched, empowered or encouraged others to emulate your example.
“What will matter is not your competence, but your character. What will matter is not how many people you knew, but how many will feel a lasting loss when you are gone. What will matter is not your memories, but the memories of those who loved you.
“What will matter is how long you will be remembered by whom and for what. Living a life that matters doesn’t happen by accident. It’s not a matter of circumstance but of choice. Choose to live a life that matters.”
Gerald Sittser was a professor of religion and philosophy. One September morning, he prayed his usual prayer asking God to protect and to bless his family. Later that afternoon returning from a family outing, a drunk driver lost control of his car and smashed into the Sittser’s minivan. Sittser’s wife, Lynda, his daughter, Diana Jane, and his mother, who was visiting for the weekend, were all killed in the collision.
This is Sittser’s reflection concerning that tragic day. “To this day I have been unable to understand what made that day different. What prevented my prayers from getting through to God? Did I commit some unpardonable sin? Did I fail to say the right words? Did God suddenly turn against me? Why, I have asked myself a thousand times, did my prayer go unanswered?”
Later, he wrote an article on unanswered prayer. He said, “There is more to life than meets the eye when God gets involved. God works things out for good. We view unanswered prayer from the perspective of our immediate experience and our limited vision, yet God is doing something so great that only faith can grasp it, wait for it, and pray for it.”
Gerald Sittser needed a strong faith to persevere in prayer, and we do too. How many of us have had tragic and sad situations come into our lives? Though we prayed that things would be different, nothing seemed to happen. The logical thing for us would be to give up on prayer. We are practical people. If something does not work, we either try to fix it or throw it away.
Most of us do not give up. We continue to pray by trusting that God will somehow make everything right. It would not make any sense to pray unless we believe in God. Prayer is an act of faith. Prayer grows out of faith and helps faith to grow. Perseverance in prayer will win the battles of life. “Brothers and sisters, don’t get discouraged in doing what is right.” (2Thess. 3:13)
