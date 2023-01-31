Today, we are seeing the multiplication of conspiracy theories and truth deniers whose stories that have no foundation in reality. A recent study of fake news published by the Shorenstein Center found that “misinformation is currently predominantly a pathology of the right.”
Holocaust deniers promote an antisemitic conspiracy theory that the Holocaust is a hoax designed to advance the interests of Jews and to justify the creation of the State of Israel. Another conspiracy theory in 2009 denied the legitimacy of Obama’s presidency by claiming that he was not born in the United States. We have seen election deniers proclaim fraud without any proof.
Recently, some states have banned the teaching of “critical race theory” that proclaims that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems to uphold the supremacy of white persons. They want to erase that part of our history when black people were enslaved, tortured, and prevented to take part in U.S. society.
In 1905 George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” The reason racism exists today is because we Americans have not adequately dealt with our troubled past regarding the way non-whites were treated in our country.
In the spiritual life, if we don’t deal with our “demons” and cast them out, we will never grow spiritually. As a nation, if we never deal with our troubled racial past, racism becomes a part of our DNA. If we face our national sins like Pope Francis did in Canada last year with the abuse of the Native Americans in Catholic institutions, we can move beyond this event. Truth also wins.
Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis in her book, Fierce Love: A Bold Path to Ferocious Courage and Rule-Breaking Kindness That Can Heal the World, writes about the ways both prophetic and personal truth-telling challenge us and the systems to which we belong.
“In my faith tradition, we call that speaking the truth in love. As a clergy person, I have many truth-telling strategies. Sometimes I’m gentle, needing to take good care of the one who is listening. Sometimes I’ve got my fists in the air while marching for the truth, for justice, and for liberation. Always my intention is to free up the energy that’s caught in the story and to liberate myself and the other with whom I’m in relationship to find a way forward.
“Can we win this action? Will the politician change policy or give in to demands? Will the congregant or colleague hear my point of view, and can I hear theirs? Can I change the story in the public square in a compelling way and open eyes, hearts, and minds to new world view? Telling the truth is an act of love, an act of resistance, and an act of courage. Its end is liberation, freedom, and, if possible, reconciliation. There can be no reconciliation without truth.
“Historian Howard Zinn wrote, ‘The most revolutionary act one can engage in is to tell the truth.’ I think the revolutionary part of truth is that it can free us and those around us to live with greater certainty about what is real even when it hurts because we are no longer shackled to the energy lying requires of us. Lying demands the continuation of the lie and the amplification of the lie to keep the truth hidden. Telling the truth creates an authenticity that changes the world.
“I believe truth is revolutionary; it’s part of the work of fierce love. Truth makes a personal, spiritual, ethical, and moral demand upon us. It hurts, and it’s inconvenient, but it’s essential to our well-being. It cleanses our spiritual palate and restores our souls. Truth liberates us from bondage and builds trust and connections. It’s the beginning of authentic living and joy.
“Truth invites us to be honest about who we are and about our flawed-but-beautiful, broken-but-healing selves. Truth leads to reconciliation and peace; without truth, there is no peace.”
