I recently attended a Day of Recollection for priests. Part of the day involved an examination of conscience using the 10 Commandments. I thought a similar exercise would be helpful for my readers. Because of space limitations, these are only the most important sins.
The 1st Commandment: “I am the Lord your God, you shall have no other gods before me.” Do I have other gods – things, events, or people that I put before God? Have I loved someone or something more than God (money, power, sex, ambition, etc.)? How sensitized is my heart to the movements of God in my life? In my decision making, do I rely more on myself or God?
The 2nd Commandment: “You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.” Have I used God’s name in cursing or blasphemy? Have I failed to keep vows or promises that I have made to God? Am I still “in awe” of God? Do I pray daily? Do I take God’s mercy and love for granted? Is my personal lifestyle more like the saints or more a person of the world?
The 3rd Commandment: “Remember the Sabbath day, and keep it holy.” What is my interior attitude toward Sunday? How is Sunday different from any other day of the week? Am I a worshiper or a spectator at Mass? Do I listen to the reading and try to apply these to my life? Do I habitually come late and/or leave early from Mass without a good reason?
The 4th Commandment: “Honor your father and your mother.” Have I educated my children in a way that corresponds to my religious convictions? Have I given my children a positive and prudent education in the Catholic teaching on human sexuality? Have I prayed with and for my children? Am I obedient to those who legitimately exercise authority over me?
The 5th Commandment: “You shall not kill.” Have I inflicted bodily harm on another person? Have I unjustly threatened another person with bodily harm? Have I verbally or emotionally abused another person? Have I been prejudiced; have I unjustly discriminated against others because of their race, color, nationality, sex or religion? Have I joined or supported a hate group? Have I driven recklessly or under the influence of alcohol or other drugs?
The 6th Commandment: “You shall not commit adultery” and the 9th Commandment: “You shall not covet . . . your neighbor’s wife.” Have I indulged in sexual fantasies? Have I viewed pornography? Have I given in to lust? (The desire for sexual pleasure unrelated to spousal love in marriage.) Have I deprived my spouse of the marital right without just cause? Have I claimed my own marital right without concern for my spouse? Have I committed adultery, incest, fornication, rape, or masturbation? Do I struggle with sexual purity?
The 7th Commandment: “You shall not steal” and the 10th Commandment: “You shall not covet . . . anything that is your neighbor’s.” Have I freed myself from a consumer mentality? Have I taken something that does not belong to me? Have I envied others because of their possessions? Have I deliberately defaced, destroyed, or lost another’s property? Have I cheated on a test, taxes, games, or in business? Have I squandered money in compulsive gambling? Have I made a false claim to an insurance company? Have I paid my employees a living wage or failed to give a full day’s work for a full day’s pay? Have I failed to pay my debts?
The 8th Commandment: “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” Did I fail to keep a secret that I should have kept confidential? Do I gossip? Do I knowingly and willfully deceived another? Have I destroyed people’s reputation by telling others about their faults? Have I told lies about others to destroy their reputation? Have I assumed the worst of others based on circumstantial evidence? Have I betrayed others’ confidence through my speech?
