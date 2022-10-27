Jim Rohn is an American Business Philosopher. From his teachings he has developed what he calls “the ant philosophy.” I think it ties in well with good Christian teachings.
He starts by saying, “I think everybody should study ants. They have an amazing four-part philosophy. This is the first part: ants never quit. That’s a good philosophy. If they are headed somewhere and you try to stop them, they will look for another way. They will climb over, they will climb under, and they will climb around. They keep looking for another way. What a neat philosophy, never to quit looking for a way to get where you are supposed to go.”
Jesus told us, “By your endurance you will save your souls.” (Luke 21:19) Jesus warned his followers that they would experience trials and difficulties in following him. He told us if we have problems in one location to move onto another. Don’t let people get you down. We also have Psalm 23 to remind us that God is always with us in our troubled times. “Although I walk through the darkest valley, I fear no evil; for you are with me; your rod and your staff – they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:4)
Jim Rohn’s second point: “Ants think winter all summer. That is an important perspective. You cannot be so naive as to think summer will last forever. Ants are gathering in their winter food in the middle of summer. An ancient story says, ‘Don’t build your house on the sand in the summer.’ In the summer, you have to think storm. You have to think rocks as you enjoy the sand and sun. Think ahead.”
Jesus gave us similar advice. Christians should build their lives on solid ground so that when the storms of life come, they can withstand any ordeal. That is why we worship every week, why we read the Bible, why we rely on the Christian community for support, and why we develop a prayer life to mention a few ways.
Rohn’s third part of the ant philosophy: “Ants think summer all winter. That is so important. During the winter, ants remind themselves, ‘This will not last long; we will soon be out of here.’ The first warm day, the ants are out. If it turns cold again, they will dive back down, but they come out the first warm day. They cannot wait to get out.”
Our culture has many forms of escapism. People seek temporary trills through drugs, alcohol, sex, gambling, overeating, or overworking. These things distract us from the problems and difficulties of life. These escapes will never fix the problem. We have to face the reality of our situation. Once we face it, we can experience new life.
This is where our faith comes in. St. Paul tells, “If God is for us, who can be against us.” Do you believe that? If we do, we can face any winter of our lives and come through because God goes with us. We are going somewhere. True Christians have a purpose and a direction.
The last part of the ant philosophy: “How much will an ant gather during the summer to prepare for the winter? All he possibly can. What an incredible philosophy, the ‘all-you-possibly-can’ philosophy.”
In the parable of the talents, the master entrusted each servant with his property and went off on a trip. When the master returned, he called in his servants to see how they did with his investments. The master praised the ones who produced more and gave them more responsibility. The one who held onto the master’s coins and who did not produce was condemned. We are to use our talents and abilities for the common good.
To sum up the ant philosophy: never give up, look ahead, stay positive and do all you can.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.