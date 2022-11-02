Once upon a time in the heart of the Western Kingdom lay a beautiful garden. In the cool of the day, the Master of the garden liked to walk. Of all the creatures of the garden the most beautiful and most beloved was a gracious and noble bamboo tree. Year after year, Bamboo grew more noble, more beautiful, and more conscious of her Master’s love and watchful delight but always modest and gentle.
Often, when the wind came to revel in the garden, Bamboo would cast aside her grave stateliness to dance and to play merrily by tossing and swaying and leaping and bowing in joyous abandon leading the Great Dance of the Garden that delighted the Master’s heart.
One day, the Master sat down to contemplate his Bamboo with eyes of curious expectancy. Bamboo, in a passion of adoration, bowed her great head to the ground in a loving greeting. The Master spoke: “Bamboo, I want to use you.”
Bamboo flung her head to the sky in utter delight. The day of days had come, the day that he had made her, the day that she had been growing hour by hour, and the day that she would find her completion and her destiny. Her voice came softly: “Master, I am ready. Use me as you will!”
“Bamboo,” the Master’s voice was grave, “I would like to take you and cut you down.”
“Cut …me …down! Me, whom you, Master, have made the most beautiful in all your garden …cut me down! Not that, not that. Use me for your joy, O Master, but don’t cut me down!”
“Beloved Bamboo,” the Master’s voice grew graver, “if I do not cut you down I cannot use you.
The garden grew still . . . Wind held his breath. Bamboo slowly bent her proud and glorious head. There came a whisper: “Master, if you cannot use me unless you cut me down … then … do your will and cut!”
“Bamboo, beloved Bamboo, I need to cut your leaves and your branches from you also.”
“Master, Master, please spare me. Cut me down and lay my beauty in the dust, but would you also take from me my leaves and branches?”
“Bamboo, if I do not cut them away, I cannot use you.”
The Sun hid his face. A listening butterfly glided fearfully away. Bamboo shivered in terrible expectancy, whispering low, “Master, cut away.”
“Bamboo, Bamboo, I would also split you in two and cut out your heart, for if I don’t, I cannot use you.”
Bamboo bowed to the ground: “Master, Master … then cut me and split me.”
The Master of the garden took Bamboo, cut her down, hacked off her branches, stripped off her leaves, cleaved her in two, and cut out her heart. Lifting her gently, he carried her to where there was a spring of fresh, sparkling water in the midst of his dry fields. Putting one end of broken Bamboo into the spring and the other end into the water channel in his field, the Master laid down gently his beloved Bamboo. The clear sparkling water raced joyously down the channel of Bamboo’s torn body into the waiting fields. The rice was planted, and the days went by, the shoots grew, and the harvest came.
In that day was Bamboo, once so glorious in her stately beauty, became more glorious in her brokenness and humility. For in her beauty she was life abundant, but in her brokenness she became a channel of abundant life to her Master’s world!
This story is about our connection to God. Don’t be afraid to feel the Divine love and the Divine pain. Every time we are experiencing the pain know that God is using us in our brokenness.
