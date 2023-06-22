Fr. Thomas Reese in an article on the Eucharist stated, “The Eucharistic prayer is the most important and least understood prayer in Mass.” The Liturgy Document of Vatican II defined the Eucharist as the “source and summit of the Christian Life.” Many Catholics come to Mass as spectators and not as worshipers. They fail to realize that the celebration of the Eucharist is a cosmic action of the whole church, the ordained presider and the laity together.
Until we realized the connection between the Mass and daily living, the Mass will remain a “sacred duty” and not the main source of our spiritual lives. Let us look at some connections.
1) Thanksgiving and Praise: The very word “Eucharist” means “thanksgiving.” At every Mass, we offer thanks to God for everything that is. In our daily life, God asks us to do the same. How often do we find ourselves in a complaining mood? It’s so easy to find fault with everything. This can become such an ingrained habit that after a while we do not even notice it. Our first reaction to something is not to see what is right with it but to see what is wrong. We can become habitual faultfinders. Being a faultfinder is not living as a Eucharistic person.
If we cultivate the attitude of gratitude, we will more easily recognize the many gifts that God continually sends our way. This attitude also brings us closer to others because we begin to see the good in them rather than their petty faults.
2) Sacrifice: Pope St. John Paul said, “The Eucharist is indelibly marked by the event of the Lord’s passion and death, of which it is not only a reminder but the sacramental representation.” Often in our lives, we are called upon to sacrifice our time, our money, our personal comforts, and even our dreams. Sacrifices are never easy. They call on our deepest spiritual resources.
Every time we answer the call to give of ourselves we are joining ourselves to Christ who gave his all on the Cross. Taking care of a sick spouse or friend, an elderly parent, or a helpless child or giving our money so that others can be fed and housed – all these are signs that we live the Eucharist in our daily lives.
3) The Four Basic Movements of the Eucharist: To take, to give thanks, to break and pour out, and to distribute and share. In the story of the multiplications of loaves and fish when no one thought there was enough food to go around, Jesus did not complain about what they did not have.
In Mark’s gospel, “Jesus asked them, ‘How many loaves do you have?’ They said, ‘Seven.’ Then he ordered the crowd to sit on the ground; and he took the seven loaves, and after giving thanks he broke them and gave them to his disciples to distribute; and they distributed them. They ate and were filled. They took up the left over pieces, seven baskets full.” (Mk 8:5-8)
This is our pattern of life. There’s never enough. We focus on what we have rather than what we do not have. We take (we accept life in all its imperfections) and give thanks. We break life open, and we share what we have with others. We are blessed with enough. This is Eucharist!
4) Solidarity/Sharing: At the Eucharist, we gather around the Lord’s table as one universal family, and we allow the Lord Jesus to unite us in the deepest possible way by sharing in the very Body and Blood of Christ. Every time we try to make our human family more of a family, we are truly celebrating the Eucharist. Every time we offer forgiveness, bring healing, build up our family, and come closer to friends and strangers, we are celebrating the Eucharist.
Before Mass, let us spend time opening ourselves, so we may become Eucharistic persons. May we always appreciate the Eucharist as the source and summit of our spiritual lives.
