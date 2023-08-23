In the early days of Christianity attributing a letter to a well-known person was customary so more people would read it. Someone attributed a writing to Barnabas, St. Paul’s companion, but biblical scholars agree that this was not his work. The letter was written to explain how faithful Christians should act. Early Christian writers found this letter suitable for instruction.
This section from the letter attributed to Barnabas may help your own spiritual growth.
“Consider now the Way of Light; anyone who wants to reach this appointed goal must be very careful about what they do. These are the directions that we have received for this journey. Love your Creator; have a filial fear for your Maker; give glory to him who redeemed you when you were dead in sin. Be simple at heart but rich in spiritual treasure. Avoid those who travel down death’s highways. Hate whatever is not pleasing to God; detest all hypocritical pretense; do not abandon God’s commandments. Do not exalt yourself, but be humble in all circumstances; claim no glory for yourself. Plot no evil against your neighbor, and do not give pride an entrance into your heart.
“Do not commit fornication or adultery; do not corrupt young people. Do not go with the impure. Do not discriminate against any person in correcting a fault. Be meek; be discreet; keep the instructions you have received from God. Do not harbor ill feelings against others, but trust them. Do not harbor doubts of faith. Do not take the name of God in vain.
“Love your neighbor more than your own life. Do not kill an unborn child through abortion, nor do away with them after birth. Do not refrain from chastising son or daughter, but bring them up from childhood in the fear of the Lord. Do not set your heart on what belongs to your neighbor and do not give in to greed. Do not associate with the arrogant, but cultivate friendship with those who are humble and virtuous.
“Accept as a blessing whatever comes your way; nothing ever happens without God’s permission. Avoid duplicity in thought or in word, avoid gossiping, and do not be quick to proclaim your opinion; such deceptions are deadly snares. Obey the legitimate authorities; they are in the place of God. Do not give orders to your subordinates with bitterness, for all of you hope in the same God; they may cease to fear God, who is above you both. God did not call us because of our qualities, but just because he wanted to.
“Share with your neighbor whatever you have, and do not say of anything, this is mine. If you both share an imperishable treasure, how much more must you share what is perishable. Do not be hasty in speech; the mouth is a deadly snare. For your soul’s good, make every effort to live a chaste life. Do not hold out your hand for what you can get, only to withdraw it when it comes to giving. Cherish as the apple of your eye anyone who speaks the word of the Lord to you.
“Night and day you will bear in mind the hour of judgment; every day you will seek out the company of God’s faithful, either by conversing with them, correcting them, instructing them, or else by serving them with your hands to make reparation for your past sins.
“Never hesitate to give, and when you do give, never grumble; then you will know how good is the Paymaster who will repay you. Preserve the traditions you have received, adding nothing and taking nothing away. Hate the Evil One thoroughly. Be fair in your judgments. Never stir up dissension, but act as peacemaker and reconcile those who quarrel. Confess your sins; do not begin your prayer with a guilty conscience. Such then is the Way of Light.
