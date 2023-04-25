Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teenager was shot in the head Thursday night, April 13, by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri, after he accidentally went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings. Four young adults were looking for a friend’s house Saturday evening, April 15, when they drove their car up the wrong driveway. They were turning around after realizing their mistake when the homeowner, 65-year-old Kevin Monacan, came outside with a gun and fired at their vehicle killing 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis of Schuylerville, New York.
Three youths were arrested for killing four people and injured 32 others in a mass shooting at a 16th birthday party in Datively, Alabama, Saturday night, April 16. This is the highest number of injuries of any mass shooting this year according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. It follows other recent mass shootings at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. People are starting to use guns offensively rather than defensively.
In 2020, the states with the highest rates of gun-related deaths – counting murders, suicides, and all other categories tracked by the CDC: Mississippi (28.6 per 100,000 people) with the highest, next is Louisiana (26.3), Wyoming (25.9), Missouri (23.9) and Alabama (23.6).
One of the most disturbing statistics is that firearms are now the leading cause of death among Americans ages 24 years and under. While guns have long been an important part of American life, firearms as the leading killer of young people is a new phenomenon.
Estimating the number of privately owned guns in America is hard since no national database exists where people have to register when they buy a gun. A thriving black market because the U.S. has no strong federal gun trafficking laws. A Gallup study found that 42 percent of American households owned guns in 2021. The majority, 58 percent, do not.
Researchers have found a clear link between gun ownership and gun violence. The U.S. has a higher death rate from gun violence than any other civilized country. We need sensible laws to stop the killing of innocent people. One of the Ten Commandments is still: “Thou shall not kill.”
Many gun owners hide behind the Second Amendment and try to make this their license to kill. As a matter of textual interpretation, the Second Amendment states that “a well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The Second Amendment’s purpose is to preserve “a well-regulated Militia,” and not to allow individuals to use their weapons for personal self-defense.
All rights are limited. We saw this recently when Fox News reached a last-second settlement with Dominion Voting Systems paying them more than $787 million. Fox News knew that Dominion machines did not switch votes from Trump to Biden, but they promoted the lie. The constitution guarantees freedom of the press, but the media outlets are liable for their products.
We have a right to drive an automobile, but there are restrictions – we have to be a certain age, we have to have a license, the car has to be registered, we have to have insurance, we have to observe the speed limits in various neighborhoods, we have to pass eye tests and ability tests. Why can’t we have similar standards for people who buy guns?
The increase in gun violence has put us all on edge. The impulsive, trigger-happy people that may be all around us have put fear and paranoia into our daily activities like going to school, a birthday party, or even shopping. The answer is not more guns but more diligence. Would a 6-year-old have brought a gun to school to shoot a teacher if his mother had locked the gun in a safe place? Why do people need to own automatic machine guns? We need sensible gun laws.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.