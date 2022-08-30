The following are 15 lessons for living a well-rounded, holier, and productive life.
Lesson 1: It takes years to build up trust and only seconds to destroy it. We have to be true to ourselves and true to others. We have to be men and women who back up our words and deeds.
Lesson 2: It’s not what you have in your life but who you have in your life that counts. This should include God, Jesus, true family, and friends who lead you in the right direction.
Lesson 3: You can do something in an instant that will give you heartache for life. We cannot just follow our feelings or just consider what’s in it for me. We have to be guided by “what is the most loving thing to do.”
Lesson 4: It’s taking me a long time to become the person God wants me to be. We all need a plan to improve. God has that plan. I have to ask God to show me that divine plan for my life.
Lesson 5: You can keep going long after you think you can’t. We have to use God’ power. “If God is for us, who can be against us.” (Rom. 8:31) We cannot rely on our own human power.
Lesson 6: We are responsible for what we do no matter how we feel. We must learn to always act lovingly and not react in a negative way. We need to stop and think before we act.
Lesson 7: Either we control our attitudes, or our attitudes will control us. We determine our attitudes. Our attitudes are one of the few things in life over which we have total control. We have to make sure all our attitudes are Christ-like.
Lesson 8: Heroes are people who do what has to be done when it needs to be done no matter the consequences. Don’t let fear keep you from being a hero.
Lesson 9: Sometimes when I am angry, I have the right to be angry but that doesn’t give me the right to be cruel. Jesus often showed his anger in the gospels; love was always his center.
Lesson 10: It isn’t always enough to be forgiven by others. Sometimes we have to learn to forgive ourselves. If we do not have a proper love for ourselves, we cannot truly love others.
Lesson 11: Our background and circumstances may have influenced who we are, but we are responsible for who we become. Don’t blame others for what happened to us in the past or living with guilt for our past sins. We all make mistakes, but God forgives us. We must forgive ourselves for all our past wrongdoings and work with God to become the best person we can be.
Lesson 12: Just because someone doesn’t love you the way you want them to doesn’t mean they do not love you with all they have. We come into the world yearning to give and to receive love. Authentic love is God’s greatest gift to us as human beings. We have to learn how to love and to receive love. Opening ourselves to others in love takes time. To love authentically means to be vulnerable. Everyone is not at the same place in their ability to love.
Lesson 13: Credentials on the wall do not make a person a decent human being. Have the courage to be different; Jesus was. Stand out by becoming outstanding. Learn to handle criticism or criticism will handle you. Determine your worth instead of letting others do it for you. Be a player in life not just a spectator. Be a loving human being willing to respond to the needs of others. You can do all things God wants you to do through Christ who strengthens you.
Lesson 14:Your family will not always be there for you. People who aren’t related to you can take care of you, love you, and teach you to trust people again. Families aren’t always biological.
Lesson 15: No matter how close a friend is they’re going to hurt you occasionally, and you must forgive them for that. Remind yourself that forgiveness never entails endorsing the wrongdoer’s conduct. You want to find some tranquility for yourself in the reconciliation.
