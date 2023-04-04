Years ago, people were talking passionately about the movie, The Passion of the Christ. A group of people was intensely discussing this movie when they asked someone who had been noticeably silent his opinion. When he said that he had chosen not to see the movie, they asked him why. He answered simply, “I read the book. I know how the story ends.”
During Holy Week, we remember Jesus’ Last Supper with his disciples, his passion and his death on the cross. We have heard it countless times and have seen numerous television and movie interpretations. Still, it remains compelling and moving.
We are moved at the Last Supper when Jesus shares his Body and Blood with his followers. We are saddened by the apostles’ lack of courage when deserting Jesus in the garden when Judas and the angry mob came to arrest him. We are saddened by the hypocrisy of the Jewish leaders, by weakness of the governor Pilate, and by the denial of Simon Peter.
We can applaud the bravery of Simon of Cyrene as he carries Jesus’ cross and the courage of Joseph of Arimathea asking Pilate to take down the body of Jesus from the cross. We shudder as we hear the cold stone rolled against the entrance to the tomb.
We are also blessed to know that the story of our salvation does not end in death. The alleluias of Easter will lift us up to complete all that has happened. While we may know the outcome, it will remain the greatest mystery of all time. It is the greatest love story that the world has ever known or will ever know. It is God’s love story and our love story.
“God so loved the world that he gave his only Son.” Jesus showed us that great love by laying down his life for his friends. God is love. Jesus goes to his death for no other reason than love. Love drives the universe. It is still the most powerful force that humanity has ever discovered. God made us for love. No matter who we are or what positions we hold in life, we are nothing if we do not love.
Jesus, hanging on the cross, is God’s love song. This is a song without words. Words were too weak and were too inadequate to bring home the love message. We needed to see love itself loving us. It is too easy to say, “I love you.” Those words are not always true, and when they are not true, they are the cruelest words a person can speak. When we see love and when we gaze at Love loving us, we see the extent and length to which Love has gone for our sake; we will know and appreciate Love.
An anonymous person in the passion story makes one of the greatest responses to love. We know him only by his rank as a centurion. This soldier stood guard at Golgotha throughout this gory event. He watched the death of Jesus at close range surrounded by ill-wishers and some weeping women. What he sees in the dying of this virtuous man extracts from him the greatest act of faith in the Bible: “Truly this man was the Son of God!”
Jesus forgave his betrayers and conspirators long before they completed their despicable deeds. Jesus did not want revenge. The purpose of his life and death was to reconcile and to reunite all people with their Divine Creator. We must make that our life’s purpose. Our last act at the end of each day should be seeking and granting forgiveness.
This week we will again hear God’s love story told to us throughout the Holy Week celebrations. May we create the space needed to hear and to see the love of God made flesh in Jesus Christ, the One who still loves us unto death.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.