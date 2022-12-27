The following Christmas story is told in easy-to-understand English for people of all ages.
About 2,000 years ago, a young woman from Nazareth named Mary was visited by an angel named Gabriel. Gabriel told the Jewish woman that she would have a son named Jesus who would be God’s Son. Mary was engaged to her soon-to-be husband, Joseph. When told, Joseph was hurt and confused because he did not believe Mary. The angel Gabriel visited Joseph and told him, “Do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit,” and her son, Jesus, would save the people from their sins.
Mary and Joseph had to travel to Bethlehem because the Roman emperor had ordered a census of all people be taken in their hometown. After traveling pregnant on a donkey for several days, Mary and Joseph arrived in Bethlehem and were told there was no place to stay. Since Mary was due at any moment, an inn owner told Joseph they could stay in his stable.
Mary and Joseph settled on the hay in a stable where the animals slept. Mary went into labor, and Jesus was born in the stable. The only place for the sleeping baby to rest was in the animals’ trough known as the manger.
During this time, an angel appeared to shepherds who were watching their flocks in the fields near Bethlehem. The angel told them the good news of the birth of the Savior and Messiah. The shepherds immediately went to find the baby, Jesus, sleeping in the manger.
After some time, magi (astrologers) from the East saw the brilliant star in the sky that rested over the area where Jesus was born. The magi traveled some distance to find the new king. Toward the end of their trip, Herod, the king of Judah, met with the magi. Herod told them to come back and to let him know where the baby king was so that he could also worship him.
The wise men continued to Bethlehem and found Jesus where the star pointed. They knelt and worshiped the Savior and gave him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. They traveled back home a different way knowing that King Herod did not intend to worship Jesus but planned to kill the baby. Mary and Joseph took Jesus to Egypt, so Herald couldn’t kill him. When Herod died, they returned to Nazareth where Jesus spent his childhood and young adulthood.
The Legend of the Christmas Tree. Two little children were sitting by the fire one cold winter’s night. All at once they heard a timid knock at the door, and one ran to open it. Outside in the cold and the darkness stood a child with no shoes upon his feet, clad in thin, ragged garments. He was shivering with cold, and he asked to come in and to warm himself.
“Yes, come,” cried both the children; “you will have our place by the fire. Come in!” They drew the little stranger to their warm seat, shared their supper with him, and gave him their bed while they slept on a hard bench.
The sound of music awakened them. They looked outside and saw children in shining garments approaching the house. They were playing on golden harps, and the air was full of music. The Stranger Child stood before them no longer cold and ragged but clad in silvery light. He said, “I was cold and you took me in. I was hungry, and you fed me. I was tired, and you gave me your bed. I am the Christ Child wandering through the world bringing peace and happiness to all good children. As you have given to me, so may this tree every year give rich fruit to you.”
After speaking, he broke a branch from the fir tree that grew near the door, and he planted it in the ground and disappeared. The branch grew into a great tree, and every year it bore wonderful golden fruit for the kind children.
