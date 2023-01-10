The following prayer was first prayed by Cardinal Dearden in 1979 and quoted by Pope Francis in 2015. This reflection is an excerpt from a homily written for Cardinal Dearden by then Fr. Ken Untener for the funeral of a deceased priest on October 25, 1979. Pope Francis quoted Cardinal Dearden in his remarks to the Roman Curia on December 21, 2015.
Fr. Untener was named bishop of Saginaw, Michigan, in 1980. On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Bishop Romero, Bishop Untener included in a reflection book a passage titled, “The mystery of the Romero Prayer.” People have commonly attributed the words of the prayer to Bishop Oscar Romero, but he never spoke them.
The Pope elevated Archbishop Oscar Romero of San Salvador (1917-1980) to Archbishop during a period of great political unrest. As an intellectual with little experience of the poor and reluctant to consider liberation-minded activism, Romero began campaigning against poverty, social injustice, torture tactics and systematic killings after the death of his close friend, Jesuit Father Rutilio Grande. Ultimately, his transformation led to his assassination on March 24, 1980.
“It helps, now and then, to step back and take the long view. The Kingdom is not only beyond our efforts; it is even beyond our vision. We accomplish in our lifetime only a fraction of the magnificent enterprise that is God’s work. Nothing we do is complete which is another way of saying that the kingdom always lies beyond us.
“No statement says all that could be said. No prayer fully expresses our faith. No confession brings perfection. No pastoral visit brings wholeness. No program accomplishes the church’s mission. No set of goals and objectives includes everything.
“This is what we are about. We plant the seeds that one day will grow. We water the seeds already planted knowing that they hold future promise. We lay foundations that will need further development. We provide yeast that produces effects far beyond our capabilities.
“We cannot do everything, and there is a sense of liberation in realizing that. This enables us to do something and to do it well. It may be incomplete, but it is a beginning, a step along the way. This is an opportunity for the Lord’s grace to enter and to do the rest. We may never see the end results, but that is the difference between the master builder and the worker.
“We are workers, not master builders – and ministers, not messiahs. We are the prophets of a future not our own.”
The “Serenity Prayer” was written by theologian, Dr. Rheinhold Niebuhr. It focuses on acceptance and action. It asks the Almighty, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
Saying the prayer activates our willingness and positivity. When we say “God,” we are reminded that we are not alone on our journey; we can rely on a “higher power.” “Acceptance”: the prayer reminds us that acceptance is the key to happiness. Trying to fight or to resist the way things are is a waste of energy and will only leads to suffering. Serenity comes with acceptance.
“Courage”: Change requires courage because it is taking a step into the unknown. The reason so many people settle for suffering is fear. Courage is required to keep on making the needed changes that will lead to a better life. “Wisdom”: the wisdom to know the difference in what is within our control may come from prayer, meditation, or talking to others. It is empowering to believe we can change many things. We should act when such actions will improve ours lives and the lives of those around us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.