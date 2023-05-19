The Louisiana House of Representatives will soon vote on HB 288 submitted by Rep. Kyle Green to end the Death Penalty in Louisiana. In 1722, Louisiana carried out its first recorded legal execution. Since then, we have dealt with this stain of the death penalty carried out by our state in the names of its citizens. This legislative session will allow us to move beyond this dark reality of our state’s history and to a state that affirms life without exception.
The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops published the following statement. “We have consistently, authentically, and resolutely defended and affirmed the sacredness of life from conception to natural death.
“We remain deeply aware of the pain and grief that victims suffer, especially those who have lost a loved one through the crime of murder or crimes of violence. We pledge to deepen our commitment to persons who have suffered such violence, anguish and pain. Our opposition to the death penalty is not intended, in any way, to diminish what victims and their families have suffered. It is a statement that affirms the lives of those lost and the ultimate value of life overall.
“Saint Pope John Paul II proclaims ‘that not even a murderer loses his personal dignity, as God himself pledges to guarantee this. Whoever attacks human life, in some way attacks God himself’ and that we are to uphold human dignity that does not discriminate between the innocent and the guilty.
“In keeping with this teaching, Pope Francis in 2018 approved a revision to the Catechism of the Catholic Church as follows: ‘Today there is an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes. We have developed more effective systems of detention that ensure the due protection of citizens and simultaneously, do not definitively deprive the guilty of the possibility of redemption. Consequently, the Church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that ‘the death penalty is inadmissible.’”
The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops humbly asks that, in good faith, we search our hearts, to seek mercy and love, and to support the repeal of the death penalty and to affirm the culture of life in the State of Louisiana.”
In a 2015 letter to the President of the International Commission Against the Death Penalty, Pope Francis stated that the death penalty “is an offense against the inviolability of life and dignity of the human person that contradicts God’s plan for man and society. It does not render justice to victims but fosters vengeance. The death penalty represents a failure as it obliges the state to kill in the name of justice. Killing a human being can never establish justice.” What we fear, violence itself, has forced us to become proponents of violence. Just as vengeance should never pervert the pursuit of justice, fear should never darken the ever-shining light of life.
Pope John Paul II, in his encyclical The Gospel of Life, discussed the distinction between a culture of life and a culture of death. Our culture often mirrors a culture of death rather than one of life. The use of the death penalty does not serve as an instrument to address the deep-rooted issues that are the cause of widespread violent crime within our society. It is a “solution” that seduces us into believing that the taking of a life solved a problem when, in fact, it forces us further into a culture of death.
Why do we kill people who kill people to show that killing people is wrong? Stand up for life. Urge your representative to pass HB 288 to end the death penalty in the state of Louisiana.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.