On Ash Wednesday, I was explaining to the congregation how the blessed ashes work and how they do not work. I compared the ashes with a pledge card. When we receive a pledge card from a charitable group, we have a choice – to make a donation or not. If we choose to make a donation, the pledge card worked. If we throw it away, the pledge card failed its purpose.
It’s the same way with the ashes. When the minister places them on our forehead with the sign of the cross and says, “Repent and believe in the gospels,” we are asked to do something to make our lives more in conformity with the life of Jesus. The blessed ashes are our pledge that we want to become more Christ-like, to be a better person, and to rid ourselves of any evil.
I told the congregation that I could dump the whole bowl of ashes on someone’s head and nothing would happen unless the person was willing to “repent and believe the gospels.” The ashes are not “magic.” They only work if we work with God to cause the changes that are necessary for mature Christian growth. Are we serious about growth in our spiritual lives or not? If we are, this will take working with God to bring about new possibilities.
The decision to give up something goes hand in hand with putting something spiritual in its place. Craving that snack you gave up? That could be a great reminder to pray! Battling boredom for not using social media? Open your Bible! As you wait patiently for the end of Lent, you might find yourself anticipating the celebration of Easter Sunday in a whole new way.
Things To Give Up or To Do During Lent: 1. Complaining. Philippians 2:14 says, “Do everything without complaining or arguing.” Lent is the perfect opportunity to choose gratitude over grumbling intentionally! 2. Gossiping. Ephesians 4:29 says, “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” Lent has the potential to help tame and to transform our tongue in a beautiful, biblical way!
3 Worrying. Choosing to go to God with our day-to-day worries instead of spending time thinking about all of the “what if’s” is one Lenten idea that could help us live out our faith. St. Peter says, “Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:7).
4. Saying No. Sometimes we turn down opportunities out of fear or a lack of energy. Look for ways to say yes, or at least pause to consider the opportunity when we would normally choose not to try something new. Being aware of the possibility that God may be opening the door is a great way to be more open-minded with our decisions and to seek God’s will.
5. Skip Meals. We also know giving up certain meals throughout Lent as fasting. If you feel hungry during that time, it can remind us of our goal to draw closer to God and to think about all of the ways the Almighty provides for us. 6. Putting Yourself First. Put others first. Philippians 2:3 tells us, “In humility count others more significant than yourselves.” During Lent we remember other people in our prayers, we can ask questions and listen to other people’s responses instead of talking so much about ourselves.
7. Do more acts of kindness. Random acts of kindness are inspiring and usually make us all feel good. Look for ways to make a difference by praying for frequent opportunities to spread kindness and hope for others. Let God’s light into the world shine through you. 8. Simplify life. We all have things we do not need and do not use. Lent is a time to share what we don’t need with others who are less fortunate. When we don’t feel so bogged down by all our “stuff,” we can better focus on what really matters in life.
