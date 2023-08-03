Three types of people come into our lives: leaf people, branch people, and root people.
1) Leaf People: Some people come into our lives, and they are like leaves on a tree. They are only there for a season. We cannot depend on them because they are weak and are only there to give us shade. Like leaves, they are there to take what they need, and when it gets cold or a wind blows in our lives, they are gone. We cannot count on them.
2) Branch People: Some people who come into our lives are like branches on a tree. They are stronger than leaves, but we have to be careful of them. They will stick around through most seasons, but if we go through a difficult storm in our lives, we might lose them.
Most of the times, they break away when things get tough. Although they are stronger than leaves, we have to test them before we can put all our weight on them. Most often they cannot handle too much weight.
3) Root People: If we find some people in our lives who are like the roots of a tree, we have found someone special. Like the roots of a tree, they are hard to find because they are not trying to be seen. Their only job is to water us and to help us live strong and healthy lives. If we thrive, they are happy. They stay low key and do not let anyone know they are there. If we go through a storm of life, they will hold us up. Their job is to support us, to nourish us, to feed us, and to water us. Only root people stay no matter what the season.
Like the root of any tree, they need to be nourished, too. Water them with love, appreciation, gratitude, and generosity. Not everyone is designated to be a root person for us. While looking for root persons, be a root person to others, and it is likely they will reciprocate the gestures.
In today’s social media world, our social contacts can be the “leaf people.” They are always there to share a delightful picture by adding color to our lives. Except for these touches we rarely interact with them, and they can disappear without notice. These weak connections are “a mile wide and an inch deep,” and they lack the deep-rooted links found within a real community. We can get caught up in the status that comes from surrounding ourselves with many leaf people.
I have seen “people of character” standing tall like sturdy oak trees only to be toppled by a storm because their spiritual roots were shallow. We must develop a strong root system in biblical truths to remain upright and tall in today’s world. Jesus’ Parable of the Sower is relevant today. The sun will scorch and wither the seeds that we sow that do not develop any roots.
In John 15:5, Jesus says, “I am the vine, you are the branches. Those who remain in me and I in them will bear much fruit, because without me you can do nothing.” A vine is made up of two parts. The top part above the ground is a graft, and the part below ground is the rootstock. The rootstock anchors the plant to the soil, and it absorbs water and the minerals necessary for the vines’ development.
In the analogy, Christ is the vine and we are the branches. The branches are where the fruit is found, but the vine is what provides the support and nutrients to produce the fruit. Jesus also says in John 15:1, “I am the true vine, and my Father is the vine grower.” Jesus is the vine, his Father is the Vine grower, and the Holy Spirit is the rootstock.
We need root people in our lives starting with the Holy Spirit. We also must be a root person in other people’s lives. With other root people, we can share our collective strength and resiliency, we can overcome today’s challenges, and we can build a community where we all thrive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.