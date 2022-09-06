In recent years many people have distorted Christianity. These people think the Christian faith stands for political commitments that are opposed to its true meaning. How did the faith of Jesus become known as pro-rich, pro-war, and pro-American? Jesus advocated for the poor, for nonviolence, for universal acceptance. How do we get back to a historic, biblical faith?
In the political arena where loud voices claim to represent Christians, we hear politicians who love to say how religious they are but utterly fail to apply the values of faith to their public leadership and political policies. It is time to take back our faith in the public square.
When we do, we discover that faith challenges the powers that be to give justice for the poor instead of preaching a “prosperity gospel” that enriches the wealthy. Faith hates violence and tries to reduce it. It exerts a presumption against war instead of justifying it in God’s name.
We see that faith creates community from racial, class, and gender divisions and prefers international community to nationalist religion. Faith regards matters such as the sacredness of life and family bonds as so important that they should never be used as ideological symbols or mere political pawns in partisan warfare.
Just because the Religious Right has fashioned itself in one predictable ideological guise does not mean that those who question this political seduction must be their opposite political counterparts. The best public contribution of religion is not to be ideologically predictable nor a loyal partisan. To raise the moral issues of human rights will challenge both left-and right-wing governments who put power above principles. We root religious action in a deeper place: everyone is created after the image and likeness of God.
When the poor are defended on moral or religious grounds, it is not “class warfare” but a direct response to the overwhelming focus in the scriptures that claims the poor are regularly neglected, exploited, and oppressed by wealthy, political rulers and indifferent affluent populations. Those scriptures do not simply endorse the social programs of liberals or conservatives but make it clear that poverty is indeed a religious issue and that the failure of political leaders to help uplift those in poverty will be judged as a moral failing.
It is our theology of evil that makes us strong proponents of both political and economic democracy. It is not because people are so good but because they are often not and need clear safeguards and strong systems of checks and balances to avoid the dangerous accumulations of power and wealth.
We doubt the goodness of all superpowers in any era that claim the inspiration and success by invoking the name of God. Given human tendencies for self-delusion and deception, is it any wonder that a religious body would regard pre-emptive war as “just.” Wisdom would suggest that the more powerful the military might, the more dangerous its capacity for self-deception.
The loss of religion’s prophetic vocation is terribly dangerous for any society. Who will uphold the dignity of economic and political outcasts? Who will question the self-righteousness of nations and their leaders? Who will question the recourse to violence and to the rush to wars long before any last resort has been unequivocally proven? Who will not allow God’s name to be used simply to justify ourselves instead of calling us to accountability?
The particular religiosity of a candidate or even how devout they might be, is less important than how their religious and/or moral commitments and values shape their political vision and their policy commitments. Understanding the moral compass they bring to their public lives and how their convictions shape their political priorities is the true litmus test.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.