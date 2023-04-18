The dictionary defines prejudice as a preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or experience. It is a judgmental opinion that disregards objective facts like the irrational hatred of races, nationalities, religions, occupations, countries, classes of people, etc. Sadly, this sin of prejudice has been with us throughout our history. It relates to pride. “My race is better than your race.” “My country is better than yours.” “Being a male is superior to being a female.”
How can we continue to call ourselves people of faith and continue to view others, our sisters and brothers in Christ, through prejudiced, jaundiced eyes? When Jesus began his ministry, he encountered prejudice at the beginning. He chose 12 men each with his own prejudices. When Philip called Nathaniel to meet Jesus of Nazareth, his response revealed his prejudice: “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” Philip wisely replied, “Come and see” (John 1:46). It was good advice. Some personal investigation is always a good idea before making a judgement.
The Jewish disciples were prejudice against the Samaritans. James and John’s feelings were quite strong. When a Samaritan village refused to allow Jesus and his disciples to enter their village, these two disciples suggested to Jesus that they call down fire from heaven to consume them (Luke 9:54). Jesus rebuked them. He later challenged their prejudice by making a Samaritan the hero of one of his great parables on the subject of loving our neighbor.
He surprised his disciples again when they found him talking with a Samaritan woman who had had five husbands that was breaking the ethnic and cultural barriers of the day. (Jn. 4:7-26)
Jesus challenged the prejudices of his day by calling Levi, a tax collector, and Simon, the Zealot, to be his disciples. Zealots were an extreme party ready to kill tax collectors and Romans. Jesus put these men with common fishermen and called them to “love one another.”
The healings and miracles of Jesus knew no racist barriers. They included people from Gadara, a Gentile city just southeast of the Sea of Galilee, Syria, Phoenicia, and Rome. They were men and women, people possessed by demons, and lepers. No ethnic, cultural, or national barriers ever prevented an act of mercy and love by Jesus.
The early church followed this example of inclusiveness. Philip baptized one of the first converts who was an Ethiopian Eunuch. Philip had no problem with a different skin color or sexual condition. Jesus’ last call was to bring the good news to all nations. Peter, after he met with Cornelius, an Italian centurion, wrote that God shows no partiality (Acts 10:34).
After Paul’s conversion, the Gospel came to many nations. He wrote, “In Christ there is no longer Jew or Greek, slave or free, male or female, for all are one in Christ Jesus” (Gal. 3:28). God loves the world and everyone in it. God calls us to do the same. Prejudice has no longer any place in our lives. We are all sinners who fall short of God’s standards but are still loved.
Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “The great majority of white Americans are suspended between opposing attitudes. They are uneasy with injustice but unwilling to pay a significant price to eradicate it.” Many of us lack the courage to take the road less traveled to do the right thing. Alice Walker in The Color Purple writes, “God inside you, and inside everybody else.”
Our Christian faith tradition has the spiritual tools to heal us, to help us acknowledge our sinfulness, especially those of omission, and to uproot our racist sins. The gospels are constantly calling us to a conversion of the heart if we have only the courage and the will to be healed.
This is our Christian belief. We must not let fear keep us from doing the right thing. This is Jesus’ commandment: “Love one another as I have loved you.” (John 15:12)
