Someone asked me, “Does the Catholic Church believe in Karma?” They were not talking so much about reincarnation that is obviously not part of Christian beliefs. They were talking about the idea of “what goes around comes around.” In the garden of Gethsemani, Jesus said, “Those who live by the sword die by the sword.” Is this not Karma?
Unfortunately, we cannot separate the teaching on reincarnation from Karma. Jesus did say that we get what we give. In Luke’s gospel, Jesus proclaims, “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap, for the measure you give will be the measure you get back.” (Lk 6:38) That sounds like Karma.
When we say the Our Father, we can convict ourselves of sin. We pray, “Forgive us our sins as we forgive others.” If we pretend to forgive but hold on to the bitterness in our hearts, we are asking God to hold on to his righteous anger. The Our Father can be a dangerous prayer.
This law of returns found in Luke’s gospel is as unbreakable as the law of gravity. If you wonder why the world is so unkind to you while others have all the luck, just look in the mirror. There is no such thing as luck. There is only grace and truth. The world will never change its attitude toward us. The only thing we can change is our attitude to the world and the people in it.
What some people call Karma is what we Catholics call temporal punishment due to sin. It is not enough to be saved; we need to be redeemed and be restored to the position offered us by God when the Almighty first created us. We need to be made worthy to be God’s adopted sons and daughters. We need to undo the damage caused by our self-centeredness by prayer and by acts of generosity. Life in this world is a kind of school in which we learn to become the children of God.
Some of us play hooky and never come to class at all. If this is what we do, we will most certainly flunk. The only job left for us will be shoveling coal in a very hot place. If some of us are goof-offs who do not pay attention but still show up for class, we may have to stay after school to finish our lessons. We Catholics call this Purgatory. The Bible calls it Judgment.
Karma says we just keep coming back until we get it right. The Letter to the Hebrews says, “He (Jesus) has appeared once for all at the end of the age to remove sin by the sacrifice of himself. Just as it is appointed for mortals to die once, and after that the judgement, so Christ, having been offered once to bear the sins of many, will appear a second time, not to deal with sin, but to save those who are eagerly waiting for him.” (Heb. 9:26-28)
All of us will face judgment. Some will be condemned for having refused God’s love. Those who accepted it in imperfection will continue to grow in it until, as St. Paul says, we are “like Him.” Judgment and purgation are the processes by which those who are not perfected in this world arrive at the fullness of God’s plan for them.
If Karma is in charge of the universe controlling the minds and hearts of those around us as it dispenses cosmic justice on all human beings everywhere and throughout time, it would mean there was no such a thing as free will because we all merely tools at the disposal of Karma.
Karma teaches, “good things happen to good people, and bad things happen to bad people.” This is nonsense and very judgmental. Those who bully children act unjustly. They do not bully children because they are immoral. Bad things happen to good people, and good things happen to bad people. The sun shines, and the rain falls upon the good and wicked alike. (Matt. 5:45)
In the Karmic system, one is “virtuous” because of one’s previous lifetimes experience and not because of God’s grace or perseverance. I’m for God’s forgiving love, mercy, and grace!
