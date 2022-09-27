In a predawn raid by 10 armed men between April 4 and 5, 2022, Sr. Suellen Tennyson, 83, was abducted from the medical mission home in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, West Africa that she shared since 2013 with two other Marianite sisters and several lay employees. The kidnappers grabbed her from her bed without her shoes, glasses or medicine. They blindfolded and gagged her to keep her from yelling out to the two other Marianite sisters – Sr. Pauline Drouin, a Canadian, and Sr. Pascaline Tougma, a Burkinabé – who were locked in their rooms.
When many of us in the states heard about her abduction, we prayed for her safety at Mass and in our private and public prayer gatherings. After five months of her congregation hearing nothing about her whereabouts or her condition, Sr. Suellen was freed peacefully in neighboring Niger, east of Burkina Faso, and released into the custody of the FBI and personnel of the U.S. embassy. On August 31, she returned to her U.S. Marianite community via medical transport.
In an interview with Peter Finney Jr., chief editor of New Orleans Archdiocesan Newspaper, The Clarion Herald on September 13, Sister Suellen said she was full of gratitude that her life was spared, for her safe treatment in captivity, and for the invisible actions of the thousands of people who prayed and worked for her release.
“That’s what I want to say, ‘Thank you to all these people,’” Sr. Suellen said. “I am truly humbled by all of this. The only way I can say thank you is ‘thank you.’ My heart is filled with gratitude.” No ransom was paid, Sr. Suellen said, and that was another one of the inscrutable mysteries of her captivity and release.
“I thought they were going to leave me sitting on the porch, but all of a sudden they wrapped me up and took me,” Sr. Suellen said. They placed her on the back of a motorcycle and told to hang on. Her captors rode through the night and most of the early morning until she was handed over to the second group that treated her reasonably well and they did not physically harm her.
Sister looked down at her feet where one of her toenails had been battered and bloodied during a harrowing post-kidnaping motorcycle ride deep into the forests of West Africa. Her new captor saw her gouged toe and began washing her feet. “He washed my feet,” she said. “I’m sitting there, and this Muslim man is washing my feet. I said, ‘God, is something going on here?’ It was like God was using him in some kind of way. I was just taken aback.”
“This was not what I thought was going to happen. From the beginning, I was asking God to please use this for good. I don’t understand why it’s happening; I don’t understand why they took me. A lot of good has happened – all these people praying.”
Her captor at one point gave her a few pieces of paper and a red pen that she used to mark her days in captivity on a handmade calendar. At the end of each week, she drew the numbers 7, 14 and 21 and circled them to keep track of her time. Whenever they moved her to a new, unknown location, she would draw a horizontal line to symbolize the latest part of her journey.
She had absolutely no idea where she was. “I told my caretaker, ‘I can’t run away – I can’t run, and I don’t know the way!’” Sister Suellen said, smiling.
Before the rainy season came in June, she slept outside under a hand-crafted, tent-like structure with branches and leaves for the roof and a cloth that could be moved to keep the direct sun out of her eyes. For most of her captivity, she had no books of any kind to read, so she relied on her Catholic formation to recite prayers she has known since childhood and Bible verses.
Continued next week.
