When we pray, “Thy will be done,” in the Lord’s Prayer, we are asking that we do what God wants us to do. God is the only one to whom we can pray for real help. Jesus is telling us that prayer is less about God doing our will. Rather, we pray that God’s will be done on earth.
Today, as in every generation, the priorities of heaven are at odds with the priorities of our fallen world. Prayer is not a matter of making God conform to our expectations, but it is aligning our expectations to God’s will and purpose. For example, it is God’s will that we speak the truth in love (Ephesians 4:15), that we not commit adultery (1 Corinthians 6:18) or get drunk (Ephesians 5:18), and that we love one another as Jesus loved us. When we pray, “Thy will be done,” we are asking God to increase the right way of living in the world, to bring more people to a change of heart, and to further the cause of the heavenly kingdom.
When we pray, “Thy will be done,” we acknowledge God’s right to rule. We do not pray “My will be done”; we pray, “Thy will be done.” Asking that God’s will be done is proof of our trust that the Almighty knows what is best. It is a statement of submission to God’s ways and God’s plans. We are asking that our wills be conformed to the Divine plan.
To ask for God’s will to be done on earth is to acknowledge two things: there is a better way for this world to run than the way it is running now and that God cares about this earth and its people. With God’s help we can have a better world without all the evil that prevails: racism, poverty, violence, sins, prejudices, corruption, injustice, wars, lies, and misinformation. We cannot shut our eyes to the world’s deep suffering and pretend it is not happening.
We cannot pray this prayer without being drafted into action to see God’s will done on earth. We are dependent on the Spirit of God who works through the people of God to make present the Divine Will. This is a prayer that says, “Lord, keep me from being an indifferent bystander to evil. I want to join your mission of healing, hope, and renewal.”
As much as this is a universal prayer, it is also a prayer for every individual. When we pray, “Your will be done,” we are also saying, “Lord, do your will in me.” Essentially this is a risky prayer for us personally. It’s saying to the Lord: I have my will. You have your will. Sometimes those two line up, but when they do not, overrule my will.
To pray this prayer with sincerity means we are willing to submit our wills to the divine will. It acknowledges that the One who best knows how to run my life is God. This is a prayer that we must pray daily because our hearts are prone to wander. It’s a pledge of obedience to God’s will.
To submit to God’s will we must study and read the Scriptures to know what is God’s will. How can we do God’s will if we are ignorant of what he asks of us? If we are willing to pray this prayer, we must be committed to know what is God’s will so we can obey it.
There is a trust aspect of surrendering to God’s will. It is the satisfaction of knowing that God’s will is best. We were made to do whatever God wants us to do. To trust God’s will is to accept his sanctifying hand, to let the Almighty mold us and lead us to respond to the needs of the world and to be part of bringing heavenly values to earth.
This is where we find our deepest joy. To follow God’s will often means we have to make sacrifices. It also means intimacy, dependence on our Father for provision, and protection. It means being quiet and listening to God every day in prayer. This is God’s will: that we ask God what is his will for me today. We sacrifice what we want for what God wants.
Go to that “inner room” where we surrender all our dreams and plans to God, and listen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.