Softball,On,Softball,Field,With,Dirt

Softball on Softball Field with Dirt

 Shutterstock

An E.D. White outfielder won All-State for her softball work this spring, capping a solid season for she and her team.

Cardinals outfielder Camryn Becnel earned her spot on the team, as was announced by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association this past week. Becnel was a key piece on an E.D. White team that peaked at the right time and made it to the Second Round of the Division II Select State Playoffs, narrowly losing to No. 1 Buckeye.

Becnel was the only Lafourche Parish player to make All-State, but others in the Bayou Region earned the honor.

In 4A, Hays Rutledge, Lauren Baudoin and Corin Talbot – all of Vandebilt made the team.

In 2A, Briley Lovell, Hailey Henry and Jadyn Yesso, of Houma Christian made the team.

And in 1A, Lorre Ledet, of CCA earned All-State honors.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments