An E.D. White outfielder won All-State for her softball work this spring, capping a solid season for she and her team.
Cardinals outfielder Camryn Becnel earned her spot on the team, as was announced by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association this past week. Becnel was a key piece on an E.D. White team that peaked at the right time and made it to the Second Round of the Division II Select State Playoffs, narrowly losing to No. 1 Buckeye.
Becnel was the only Lafourche Parish player to make All-State, but others in the Bayou Region earned the honor.
In 4A, Hays Rutledge, Lauren Baudoin and Corin Talbot – all of Vandebilt made the team.
In 2A, Briley Lovell, Hailey Henry and Jadyn Yesso, of Houma Christian made the team.
And in 1A, Lorre Ledet, of CCA earned All-State honors.
