Name:Kaylie Jansen
School: Virtual Academy of Lafourche
Favorite Subject: English
What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a paramedic
Hobbies outside of school? I love to hang out with my family
What’s your dream vacation? I would love to go to Paris!
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would like to be a giraffe because they have long necks and can see everything
Best part of being a Eagle? The best part of being an Eagle is you get to open your wings and soar!
