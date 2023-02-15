VAL- Kaylie Jansen

Name:Kaylie Jansen

School: Virtual Academy of Lafourche

Favorite Subject: English

What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a paramedic

Hobbies outside of school? I love to hang out with my family

What’s your dream vacation? I would love to go to Paris!

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would like to be a giraffe because they have long necks and can see everything

Best part of being a Eagle? The best part of being an Eagle is you get to open your wings and soar!

