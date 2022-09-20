Blue Boot GN
VCHS- Gemi Detillier

First and Last Name

Gemi Detillier 

School

Vandebilt Catholic 

Grade

12

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

Math 

What do you want to be an an adult?

A physical therapist 

School activities/ Clubs?

Basketball and Track

Hobbies outside of school?

Baking and hanging out with my friends.

What's your dream vacation?

Bora Bora

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

A giraffe because I would like to see the world from their view.

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

I enjoy the atmosphere throughout the school, and being able to support at the teams at all the sporting events

