SLHS Elise Hunter

First and Last Name

Elise Hunter

School

South Lafourche High School

Grade

12

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

Food science

What do you want to be an an adult?

Have a job in sports medicine field.

School activities/ Clubs?

Varsity basketball team and Tennis.

Hobbies outside of school?

Going to the beach, hanging with family and friends and being outdoors.

What's your dream vacation?

Rent a little hut on the beach in Hawaii or go to pig island.

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

A sea turtle because they are beautiful and can explore water and land.

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

The best part of a being a Tarpon is the support and encouragement for sports and school work from the teachers, staff and community.

