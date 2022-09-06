First and Last Name
Elise Hunter
School
South Lafourche High School
Grade
12
What is your favorite subject?
Food science
What do you want to be an an adult?
Have a job in sports medicine field.
School activities/ Clubs?
Varsity basketball team and Tennis.
Hobbies outside of school?
Going to the beach, hanging with family and friends and being outdoors.
What's your dream vacation?
Rent a little hut on the beach in Hawaii or go to pig island.
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
A sea turtle because they are beautiful and can explore water and land.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
The best part of a being a Tarpon is the support and encouragement for sports and school work from the teachers, staff and community.
