Blue Boot GN
Emmie Carriere

First and Last Name

Emmie Carriere

School

South Lafourche High School

Grade

12th- Senior

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

Physics

What do you want to be an an adult?

Litigation Attorney 

School activities/ Clubs?

4 Year Tarponette member and Captain, 3 year National Honor Society member, and 3 Year National Society of High School Scholars member

Hobbies outside of school?

Baking, reading romance novels, and taking naps with my fur baby, CoCo Chanel.

What's your dream vacation?

A log cabin in the mountains of Tennessee 

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

Most definitely a bird. I would love to see the world from a constant above. And of course, I’d love to be able to fly.

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

Being a Tarpon guarantees a forever family. They, and Tarpon nation, will have your back no matter what sport you play or what club you participate in. Being a Tarpon is by far one of the greatest blessings.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments