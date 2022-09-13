First and Last Name
Emmie Carriere
School
South Lafourche High School
Grade
12th- Senior
What is your favorite subject?
Physics
What do you want to be an an adult?
Litigation Attorney
School activities/ Clubs?
4 Year Tarponette member and Captain, 3 year National Honor Society member, and 3 Year National Society of High School Scholars member
Hobbies outside of school?
Baking, reading romance novels, and taking naps with my fur baby, CoCo Chanel.
What's your dream vacation?
A log cabin in the mountains of Tennessee
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
Most definitely a bird. I would love to see the world from a constant above. And of course, I’d love to be able to fly.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
Being a Tarpon guarantees a forever family. They, and Tarpon nation, will have your back no matter what sport you play or what club you participate in. Being a Tarpon is by far one of the greatest blessings.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LPSO asking for public help in burglary on a Larose crew barge
- Cut Off man killed in single-vehicle crash last night
- No one injured in Cut Off house fire
- JAMES GEORGE, SR.
- Today in History: September 13, Mother Teresa's funeral
- Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
- Louisiana petroleum industry leaders hail court win, but say fight over lease ban is not over
- Calvin Braxton Ford presents Within our Levees: Local cajun says we live in a special community- a place where we take care of each other when in need
Lafourche Gazette Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 6-figure lottery ticket sold in Houma
- LHSAA releases new classifications after redefining select school brackets
- Lafourche Booking Log - September 7, 2022
- TRICIA VICKNAIR
- ALEDIA DE LEON
- Lafourche Booking Log - September 6, 2022
- MICHAEL LEBLANC
- Victim identified in overnight shooting in Raceland
- FARON DUFRENE
- DOLLY GISCLAIR
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.