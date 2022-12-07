Blue Boot GN
SLHS- Lonnie Lerille
Name

Lonni-Lynn Lerille

School

South Lafourche high school

Grade

12th

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

English

What do you want to be an an adult?

Pediatric nurse

School activities/ Clubs?

Captain of Royals Dance Team, Service Leadership, Student Council, Tarpons for Christ, Publications

Hobbies outside of school?

Dance, shopping, and sleeping

What's your dream vacation?

Bora Bora!

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

I would be a koala because it is my favorite animal and they spend all their time surrounded by nature, chilling in Australia. 

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

Spending time with people I enjoy being around, and also watching the community come together and show their support for our tarpon pride. Go tarps!

