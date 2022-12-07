|Name
Lonni-Lynn Lerille
School
South Lafourche high school
Grade
12th
What is your favorite subject?
English
What do you want to be an an adult?
Pediatric nurse
School activities/ Clubs?
Captain of Royals Dance Team, Service Leadership, Student Council, Tarpons for Christ, Publications
Hobbies outside of school?
Dance, shopping, and sleeping
What's your dream vacation?
Bora Bora!
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
I would be a koala because it is my favorite animal and they spend all their time surrounded by nature, chilling in Australia.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
Spending time with people I enjoy being around, and also watching the community come together and show their support for our tarpon pride. Go tarps!
