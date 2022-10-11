|Name
School
South lafouche
Grade
12th
What is your favorite subject?
History
What do you want to be an an adult?
A lawyer
School activities/ Clubs?
Captain of the football team and player for baseball and soccer
Hobbies outside of school?
Hanging with my friends and swimming
What's your dream vacation?
The Bahamas
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
A crab so I can see what the bayou looks like from the bottom
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
Best part about being a tarpon is having the community around you in everything you do from sports to academics.
