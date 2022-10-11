Blue Boot GN
SLHS- Jack Chaisson
 Name

Jack Chiasson 

School

South lafouche

Grade

12th

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

History 

What do you want to be an an adult?

A lawyer 

School activities/ Clubs?

Captain of the football team and player for baseball and soccer

Hobbies outside of school?

Hanging with my friends and swimming 

What's your dream vacation?

The Bahamas 

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

A crab so I can see what the bayou looks like from the bottom 

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

Best part about being a tarpon is having the community around you in everything you do from sports to academics.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments