CLHS- Cathrine Bourgeois
 Name

Cathrine Bourgeois

School

Central Lafourche High School

Grade

12

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

Science

What do you want to be an an adult?

Chemist 

School activities/ Clubs?

Cheerleading, Performing Arts, Yearbook staff, and B.A.S.I.C

Hobbies outside of school?

taking pictures and reading novels

What's your dream vacation?

Paris, France

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

I would chose to be a dolphin, so I could spend time swimming and enjoying the ocean life. 

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

The best part of being a Trojan is the family that we call our school community. CLHS is full of people who love coming to school everyday and wish to make others happy.

