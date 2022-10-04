|Name
School
Central Lafourche High School
Grade
12
What is your favorite subject?
Science
What do you want to be an an adult?
Chemist
School activities/ Clubs?
Cheerleading, Performing Arts, Yearbook staff, and B.A.S.I.C
Hobbies outside of school?
taking pictures and reading novels
What's your dream vacation?
Paris, France
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
I would chose to be a dolphin, so I could spend time swimming and enjoying the ocean life.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
The best part of being a Trojan is the family that we call our school community. CLHS is full of people who love coming to school everyday and wish to make others happy.
Blue Boot Foundation presents Generation Next- Cathrine Bourgeois
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
