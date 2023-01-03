Blue Boot GN
SLHS- Jaci Cheramie

First and Last Name

Jaci Cheramie

School

South Lafourche High School

Grade

12

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

English 

What do you want to be an an adult?

I want to be an X-ray technician. 

School activities/ Clubs?

SLHS Cheerleading Co-captain, SLHS Swim Team, SLHS Student Council 

Hobbies outside of school?

Shopping, eating out and spending time with friends and family 

What's your dream vacation?

A trip to Paris

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

I would like to be a monkey because of their carefree personality. 

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

Participating in pep rallies, being on Homecoming Court and cheering under Friday Night Lights

