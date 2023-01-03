First and Last Name
Jaci Cheramie
School
South Lafourche High School
Grade
12
What is your favorite subject?
English
What do you want to be an an adult?
I want to be an X-ray technician.
School activities/ Clubs?
SLHS Cheerleading Co-captain, SLHS Swim Team, SLHS Student Council
Hobbies outside of school?
Shopping, eating out and spending time with friends and family
What's your dream vacation?
A trip to Paris
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
I would like to be a monkey because of their carefree personality.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
Participating in pep rallies, being on Homecoming Court and cheering under Friday Night Lights
Blue Boot Foundation presents Generation Next- Week 18
