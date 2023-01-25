CLHS- Eli Dishman

Name: Eli Dishman

School: Central Lafourche High School

Grade: 12th

What is your favorite subject? Chemistry

What do you want to be as an adult? Biomedical Engineer/ Doctor

School Activities and Clubs? National Honor Society, BETA Club, Student Council, Trojan Talk (School Virtual News), Key Club, Tennis, Marching Band, Concert Band, and Indoor Percussion

Hobbies outside of School? Fishing, Hunting, and Vacationing

What is your dream vacation? Hawaii

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why? Shark because it would be cool to see what it’s like to live underwater.

Best part of being a Trojan? Best part of being a Trojan definitely is our school spirit. No matter what is going on at school everyone is involved in the activity and goes out to support each other. Everyday brings excitement to school and something new to look forward to!

