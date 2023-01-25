Name: Eli Dishman
School: Central Lafourche High School
Grade: 12th
What is your favorite subject? Chemistry
What do you want to be as an adult? Biomedical Engineer/ Doctor
School Activities and Clubs? National Honor Society, BETA Club, Student Council, Trojan Talk (School Virtual News), Key Club, Tennis, Marching Band, Concert Band, and Indoor Percussion
Hobbies outside of School? Fishing, Hunting, and Vacationing
What is your dream vacation? Hawaii
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why? Shark because it would be cool to see what it’s like to live underwater.
Best part of being a Trojan? Best part of being a Trojan definitely is our school spirit. No matter what is going on at school everyone is involved in the activity and goes out to support each other. Everyday brings excitement to school and something new to look forward to!
