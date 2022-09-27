Blue Boot GN
SLHS- Nyla Compeaux

First and Last Name

Nyla Cera Compeaux

School

South Lafourche High School

Grade

12

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

Math

What do you want to be an an adult?

I would like to be a Dermatologist and have a farm.

School activities/ Clubs?

Captain of our Lady Tarpons Varsity Volleyball Team. I might tryout for Tarpons Baskeball team. Senior year why not? 

Hobbies outside of school?

Playing 6 person sand volleyball, hanging out with my cousin Frankie Paul, helping him improve his volleyball skills, and carpentry work with my family to help rebuild our house after Ida.

What's your dream vacation?

Anything in Hawaii. I want to live there someday. So everyday can be a beach vacation day.

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

I would switch places with a dolphin, they are cute, love to swim, and catch/eat raw fish (sushi)!

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

Best part of being a TARPON is I get to play the sport I love, under an amazing coaching staff. Taking part in powder-puff flag football game. I also like all the fun times with my friends in the student section at our home football games. GEAUX TARPONS!

