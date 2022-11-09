Name
Riley Brantley
School
South Lafourche High School
Grade
12th
Phone
(985) 278-4396
What is your favorite subject?
Physics
What do you want to be an an adult?
Nurse Practitioner
School activities/ Clubs?
NHS Treasurer, Student Council Secretary, Yearbook, Multimedia Productions
Hobbies outside of school?
Photography and reading
What's your dream vacation?
Backpack around Europe
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
I would want to be an otter, because they are super cute and playful.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
The best part of being a Tarpon is the sense of community I feel within my school.
Blue Boot Foundation presents Generation Next: Week 10
-
- Updated
- 0
