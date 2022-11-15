Name
Madison Plaisance
School
Central Lafourche High School
Grade
12th
What is your favorite subject?
Math
What do you want to be an an adult?
I want to be a speech therapist
School activities/ Clubs?
Vartisty cheer , NHS , STUCO, SADD Club
Hobbies outside of school?
I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, and working.
What's your dream vacation?
My dream vacation would be to stay in a beach front condo for one month in Hawaii
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
If I would change places with with an animal It would be a bird, because they get to Tavel and see many sights a day
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
The best part of being a Trojan is the school sprit that everyone in the community has!! Everyone always has the best attitudes and are always supportive!!
Blue Boot Foundation presents Generation Next: Week 11
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Blue Boot Foundation presents Generation Next: Week 11
- Local men among new State Troopers
- God’s call to religious life of service can have many twists and turns
- New District Judge says she’s honored to serve our community
- Local standout signs to continue softball career
- Pay into Social Security now for later
- The Friends of Bayou Lafourche working tirelessly to help keep Bayou Lafourche clean, while also organizing events to help our area
- Beyond the Bell: an afterschool program full of love
Lafourche Gazette Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.