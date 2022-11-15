Blue Boot GN
Madison Plaisance

Name

 Madison Plaisance 

School

Central Lafourche High School

Grade

12th

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

Math

What do you want to be an an adult?

I want to be a speech therapist 

School activities/ Clubs?

Vartisty cheer , NHS , STUCO, SADD Club

Hobbies outside of school?

I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, and working. 

What's your dream vacation?

My dream vacation would be to stay in a beach front condo for one month in Hawaii

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

If I would change places with with an animal It would be a bird, because they get to Tavel and see many sights a day 

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

The best part of being a Trojan is the school sprit that everyone in the community has!! Everyone always has the best attitudes and are always supportive!!

