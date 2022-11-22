|Name
School
South Lafourche
Grade
12th
What is your favorite subject?
Physics
What do you want to be an an adult?
Dermatologist
School activities/ Clubs?
Volleyball, Softball, NHS, student council president, 2023 class reporter, multimedia production
Hobbies outside of school?
Spending time with my family and friends and fishing
What's your dream vacation?
To go to bora bora
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
I would want to be a Chameleon so I could change colors.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
The best part of being a tarpon is getting to see my favorite teachers and faculty members every day.
Blue Boot Foundation presents Generation Next: Week 12
