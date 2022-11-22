Blue Boot GN
SLHS- Addison Curole
Name

Addison Curole 

School

South Lafourche

Grade

12th

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

Physics 

What do you want to be an an adult?

Dermatologist 

School activities/ Clubs?

Volleyball, Softball, NHS, student council president, 2023 class reporter, multimedia production

Hobbies outside of school?

Spending time with my family and friends and fishing 

What's your dream vacation?

To go to bora bora 

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

I would want to be a Chameleon so I could change colors.

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

The best part of being a tarpon is getting to see my favorite teachers and faculty members every day.

