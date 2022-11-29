Blue Boot GN
CLHS- Rory Monier

First and Last Name

Rory Monier

School

Central Lafourche High School

Grade

12

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

History

What do you want to be an an adult?

Physical Therapist for kids with special needs or athletes

School activities/ Clubs?

National Honor Society, Trojan Football, Catholic Athletes for Christ

Hobbies outside of school?

Lions Club Special Needs Summer Camp Counselor, watching younger brother play sports, Volunteering for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation events

What's your dream vacation?

Visits the relics of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in France

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

Quokka because it is known to be the happiest animal on earth.

