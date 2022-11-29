First and Last Name
Rory Monier
School
Central Lafourche High School
Grade
12
What is your favorite subject?
History
What do you want to be an an adult?
Physical Therapist for kids with special needs or athletes
School activities/ Clubs?
National Honor Society, Trojan Football, Catholic Athletes for Christ
Hobbies outside of school?
Lions Club Special Needs Summer Camp Counselor, watching younger brother play sports, Volunteering for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation events
What's your dream vacation?
Visits the relics of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in France
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
Quokka because it is known to be the happiest animal on earth.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
